'App Santa' Offers Discounts of Up to 80% Off Popular iOS and Mac Apps

iOS

Mac

Tweetbot - $4.99, down from $9.99

Screens - $14.99, down from $29.99

Deliveries - $3.99, down from $4.99

Pcalc - $6.99, down from $9.99

Day One - $29.99, down from $49.99

Each year, a group of developers behind some of the most popular iOS and Mac apps get together and offer significant discounts on their content as part of an "App Santa" promotion This year's App Santa went live this morning, and includes apps like Tweetbot, Screens, Launch Center Pro, Star Walk, and more. Many apps in the promotion are available at a 50 percent discount, but for some apps, prices are down 80 percent. A full list of apps on sale is below, with direct links included.The App Santa discounts will be available from today, December 22, through December 26. Many other developers are offering holiday discounts on their apps, and our sister site AppShopper is a good way to find all of the apps that are available on the cheap.