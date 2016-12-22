'App Santa' Offers Discounts of Up to 80% Off Popular iOS and Mac Apps

Each year, a group of developers behind some of the most popular iOS and Mac apps get together and offer significant discounts on their content as part of an "App Santa" promotion.
This year's App Santa went live this morning, and includes apps like Tweetbot, Screens, Launch Center Pro, Star Walk, and more. Many apps in the promotion are available at a 50 percent discount, but for some apps, prices are down 80 percent. A full list of apps on sale is below, with direct links included.
iOS
- Tweetbot - $4.99, down from $9.99
- Rando Emoji - $0.99, down from $1.99
- Screens - $9.99, down from $19.99
- Drafts 4 - $2.99, down from $4.99
- Deliveries - $3.99, down from $4.99
- Pennies - $0.99, down from $4.99
- Vee - $0.99, down from $2.99
- Launch Center Pro - $2.99, down from $4.99
- Castro - $2.99, down from $2.99
- Star Walk - $0.99, down from $4.99
- Star Walk HD - $0.99, down from $4.99
- Group Text+ - $0.99, down from $2.99
- Interact - $2.99, down from $4.99
- Soulver - $0.99, down from $3.99
- Pcalc - $6.99, down from $9.99
Mac
- Tweetbot - $4.99, down from $9.99
- Screens - $14.99, down from $29.99
- Deliveries - $3.99, down from $4.99
- Pcalc - $6.99, down from $9.99
- Day One - $29.99, down from $49.99