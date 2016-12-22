AirPods User Creates Charging Cradle With 3D Printer

The launch of a new Apple product usually comes along with the debut of many third-party accessories, but the only viable option for AirPods currently being sold are cables that attach to each headphone to prevent drops. One alternative that might see fruition down the road by a few companies is a charging dock that cradles the AirPods case in one convenient place.
This week, Reddit user jimbojsb shared a project on Thingiverse that was created with a Wanhao Duplicator i3 V2 3D printer, resulting in a desktop charging cradle for the AirPods and their charging case. The dock has a hole underneath to pass a Lightning cable through, so when the charging case is placed into it, the AirPods begin charging up again.
If you have the requisite 3D printer, Thingiverse provides all of the files you'll need to download and print the AirPods Charge Dock for yourself. You can also simply order one that's already been printed through the site's "Order This Printed" button.
Check out more pictures of the dock on Thingiverse.
