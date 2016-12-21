Quicken for Mac 2017 Gains Auto Backup and Other Features in New Update

Finance and budgeting software Quicken for Mac was updated to version 4.4 this week, adding a handful of useful new features ranging from auto backup to improvements to summary reports.
With Auto-Backup, Quicken will back up five files at a time to a user-set location whenever someone logs out of the app, preventing data from being accidentally lost. A new Transaction Sidebar indicator has been added, which highlights all accounts that have new transactions when connected accounts are refreshed.
Comparison and summary reports can be exported or copied to a spreadsheet for printing or data analysis, and there's a new Total column in the summary report. New report comparison customization options make it easier to compare the current period with previous periods on a quarterly or monthly basis.
First released in October, Quicken 2017 features a new interface, a range of custom report options, and Quicken Bill Pay for paying for bills directly within the app.
Quicken for Mac 2017 can be downloaded from the Quicken website or from the Mac App Store for $74.99. [Direct Link]
