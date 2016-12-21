AT&T Debuts 'Call Protect' Service to Protect Against Robocalls

Tuesday December 20, 2016 9:28 PM PST by Husain Sumra
AT&T today announced Call Protect, a complimentary service aimed at protecting its users from automated phone calls, also referred to as robocalls. The service debuts five months after the U.S. Federal Communications asked wireless companies to offer free robocall blocking services.

callprotect
The service offers two solutions to stop robocalls. It can automatically block numbers suspected of fraud at the network level, preventing them from reaching your phone entirely, or it can deliver the call from a suspected number with a fraud warning on the display. The latter feature requires the user to be in an area with HD Voice support.

AT&T customers can activate the feature via their MyAT&T account or by downloading the AT&T Call Protect app. The app allows users to look at call details, receive spam warnings, block specific numbers and turn on and off Automatic Fraud Blocking.

The service requires an iOS or Android smartphone eligible for HD Voice. AT&T also warns that automatic blocking may block wanted phone calls, which means users would potentially have to manually whitelist certain numbers to make sure they aren't blocked.

In August, it was reported that Apple was one of over 30 companies that joined the "Robocall Strike Force," a join effort aimed at stopping robocalls. At the time, the FCC said that most of the complaints it receives are regarding robocalls. The U.S. has other measures in place to prevent robocalls, including companies having to ask permission before calling and allowing people to add their number to the FTC's Do Not Call list.

AT&T Call Protect is available on the App Store for free [Direct Link]

macduke
1 day ago at 09:55 pm
Hey you guys, AT&T actually did something customer friendly for a change!

*waits to see how long before someone realizes this app somehow compromises customer privacy in some major unforeseen way for profit*
ip67
1 day ago at 09:45 pm
Spam calls and robo calls are so bad that's why I always give out my disposable Google voice # for practically every thing now days.
Relentless Power
1 day ago at 09:34 pm
Good for AT&T. Robocalls are increasing every day in my area. I like to think my number is fairly private and yet, I still receive one/two calls a week. More carriers (If they Haven't already) need to congregate and move forward with blocking this garbage.

I know there are free applications to assist in deflecting these calls, but carriers should implement something to throttle robo calls, as ceasing scam calls will likely never be fully successful, as they will find another way to manipulate the caller.
Mlrollin91
1 day ago at 09:39 pm
Just signed up now. Hopefully just signing up and not needing to keep the app on my device will help. Been getting 1-2 calls a day lately. It use to be 1-2 a month. Hopefully this will reduce the calls. It says that I only need the app to manually block calls. We shall see. If this works, it might be the first time I actually ever thank AT&T.
budselectjr
1 day ago at 11:28 pm

Oh right, we get those here too, but very few and far between. The UK has tight rules on spam calls anyway.

e.g. the Telephone Preference Service, TPS for short, one can sign up to, to block most of these, and non compliance by companies will get them fined large amounts. Still get bioler room teams working abroad trying call dumb people into buying worthless shares, with some also doing robo openers, or dialling 10 numbers at once, cutting 9 off when the first is answered by someone receiving them.

Still rare though, unless you get on lots if spammers lists by actually engaging with previous ones – always just immediately hang up, never talk to them ever, helps stop this!


We allegedly have laws against it over here as well but they do nothing and it only seems to be getting worse.
PhillyGuy72
1 day ago at 09:56 pm
Nice, I downloaded it and se what happens. I NEVER give out my cell phone number to stores, apps that claim they require them, social media, etc etc or never fall for that text to some random sting of numbers Text "'OFFER' to 983892" (for example), but it simply doesn't matter. These dirtbags somehow find my phone number. the calls have been much more frequent lately! I have a ton of junk numbers on my "Block List"
dacreativeguy
1 day ago at 09:38 pm
A single typo changes the whole meaning of this article: complimentary vs. complementary

AT&T today announced ('http://about.att.com/story/att_call_protect.html') Call Protect ('https://www.att.com/offers/call-protect.html?partner=LinkShare&siteId=TnL5HPStwNw-N7eSEsM0Nrxe.lTgD5F_wg'), a complementary service
elvisimprsntr
1 day ago at 10:52 pm
Unfortunately, number blocking at the network level has one major weakness. The robo callers use a random unique number each time they call. I get calls from a debt reduction service (not sure how or why, since I have no debt) once a week. Each time it is a different number. They are supposed to automatically add the number to the do not call list if the pound (#) symbol is pressed repeatidly, but this particuar pesky company does not honor that method.

Also, can we add non-profit organizations and political campaigns to the blocked call feature? Oh wait, in the US they are exempt from do not call lists.
WarHeadz
1 day ago at 01:12 am
Awesome I just activated this.
Mlrollin91
22 hours ago at 08:27 am

By using Call Protect you may very well jump from the frying pan into the fire. The app is actually a rebranded version of Hiya ('https://hiya.com/'). The app uploads your contacts, your mobile number and possibly your call history to Hiya, and Hiya's privacy policy is somewhat vague as to what exactly they are allowed to do with your information.

FYI here's a quote from AT&T's terms ('https://www.att.com/legal/terms.callProtectEULA.html'):


[doublepost=1482337549][/doublepost]It does not fully work without the app.



You are not required to allow access to contacts or call history. You can not allow contacts to be shared and turn off call history syncing. You are not even required to download the app, you can set it up from MyATT online. Downloading the app only gives you the ability to manually add calls to block, but iOS has that built in.
