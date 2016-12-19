Updated models with AMD graphics options expected in early 2017.
Apple CEO Tim Cook: ‘We Have Great Desktops in Our Roadmap'
In a post to an employee message board obtained by TechCrunch, Apple CEO Tim Cook assured employees that the company is still committed to the Mac and that "great desktops" are coming. Apple's desktop computers haven't seen an upgrade in at least 433 days.
In regards to its future roadmap and how Apple employees can help push the company forward, Cook says that "you can rarely see precisely where you want to go from the beginning." Instead, Cook argues that "pulling strings" to see what's coming next is one of Apple's strengths, noting that the creation of Apple Watch led to the creation of ResearchKit, which lead to the creation of CareKit. Cook concludes the post by saying the company doesn't do things for a return on investment, it explores new things because it's exciting and might lead somewhere.
The lack of refreshed Mac hardware can be attributed to a combination of Apple waiting on chipmakers and suppliers to ship their new products and the Cupertino Company's renewed focus on iPad.
Apple's desktop Macs haven't seen upgrades in over a year. The iMac's last update was 433 days ago, the Mac Mini's last update was 795 days ago and the Mac Pro's last update was 1,097 days ago.
Cook says that the desktop is "very strategic" to Apple because the performance desktops can provide is "really important" to a lot of people and "critical" for some people. He says the current iMac is the best desktop Apple's ever made and its 5K display is the best desktop display in the world.
Some folks in the media have raised the question about whether we’re committed to desktops,” Cook wrote. “If there’s any doubt about that with our teams, let me be very clear: we have great desktops in our roadmap. Nobody should worry about that.”
Top Rated Comments(View all)
3 days ago at 04:26 pm
Poor Tim has run out of Steve's ideas.
3 days ago at 04:30 pm
They need to fix the following:
* Don't rip people off with garbage components (AMD mobile GPUs in desktops? LOL)
* Fix the miserable airflow which causes the iMacs CPU to run extremely hot at the expense of USELESS thinness and then get away with false advertising claiming "4ghz speed!!!!" while having to downthrottle because of said heating issues
* Not sell a Mac Pro with last years tech and next years prices with ZERO available upgrades for GPUs
3 days ago at 04:23 pm
he meant thinner iMacs.
3 days ago at 04:27 pm
Actions speak louder than words, Tim.
3 days ago at 04:24 pm
Sure thing, Tim.
3 days ago at 04:26 pm
'Doesn't do things for a return on investment' - is that why an iPhone cable is $25..
3 days ago at 04:36 pm
Huge thread full of nothing but complaints.
There's a valid reason for it.
3 days ago at 04:25 pm
Toxic, juvenile MacRumors comments in 3...2...1...
3 days ago at 04:26 pm
We have great desktops in our roadmap. Nobody should worry about that.AND WE ARE GOING TO WIN BIGLY.
WE WILL MAKE DESKTOPS GREAT AGAIN.
later...
That was locker room talk. I would NEVER do such a thing.
3 days ago at 04:30 pm
Huge thread full of nothing but complaints.
Is that your main complaint with this thread? :-)
