 Level Lock Pro Review - MacRumors
Skip to Content

Level Lock Pro Review: An Apple Home Key Smart Lock That Doesn't Look Like One

by

The Level Lock Pro is Level's latest smart lock, featuring Matter connectivity for Apple Home, multiple unlocking methods, door status, and the unassuming design that Level products are known for.

level lock pro
I've tested and reviewed several great HomeKit-compatible smart locks, but Level Locks are my personal favorite because of the look. From both the inside and the outside, Level Locks look like a standard deadbolt and not like a smart lock. I had feature-rich smart locks from Aqara that I was using for about a year after a review, but I got tired of looking at the bulky boxes on my doors. A couple of months ago, I bought two standard Level Locks, and then later, Level sent me the Level Lock Pro.

I don't think there's any smart lock solution that has a better aesthetic than the Level Lock, so if that's important to you, these are the locks to get. It comes in satin nickel and matte black, so it should match many standard doorknobs. The Level Lock Pro has an IP54 water and dust resistance rating, so it will hold up fine in the rain.

level lock interior
Level Locks are not the cheapest locks on the market, and depending on what you're comparing against, there's a premium for design. The Level Lock Pro is $349, and the Level Lock is $249. Aqara locks range from $150 to $270, and Matter locks from Eufy, Yale, and Kwikset are in that same range.

The Level Lock Pro replaces a standard deadbolt and strike plate on your door, so installation is a matter of pulling out the existing deadbolt and walking through the Level Lock Pro instructions to install the new lock. I am going to blame this on my crummy doors, but I have more trouble installing Level Locks than other smart locks. Level Locks have a wide, circular bolt that's not the shape of most deadbolts, and I haven't had a Level Lock setup where I didn't have to fuss with the fit of the lock in the door or the fit of the plate on the doorframe. I generally get things to work, but there's frustration involved.

level lock on door outside
There are smart locks that can unlock your door with fingerprint sensors, palm recognition, facial scans, and codes, but the Level Lock Pro is simpler. You can use a key, one of the two included NFC key fobs, tap to unlock with your phone or watch, use the Home app or Level app, or ask Siri to unlock the door.

The Level Lock Pro integrates with HomeKit using Matter, and it also supports Apple Home Key so you can store a key in the Wallet app on iPhone or Apple Watch. With Home Key, I can unlock my door without having to unlock my iPhone and with no need for Face ID. I just tap my phone or my watch on the lock, and it unlocks.

level lock bolt view
‌Siri‌ and the Home app work for unlocking too, and there's a Level app. I don't use the Level app, but it is available for locking and unlocking, assigning codes, setting up auto lock and auto unlock (which uses Bluetooth and unlocks when you're in range), adjusting sound, giving someone a door code, and enabling door status. Like the Level Lock, the Level app has an uncomplicated design, so it's easy to get to all of the features.

Door status is a Level Lock Pro feature that lets you know if your door is open or closed, and it works when the door is unlocked. I have the Level Lock Pro on my garage door, and it's a door that's often not locked, so it's useful to get an alert when it's opened.

I use the Home app and ‌Siri‌ to unlock my Level Locks, especially if I'm not home and need to let someone in. I also ask ‌Siri‌ to open the door as I approach, so a lot of the time, I'm not even using tap to unlock. The Home app sends a notification to my iPhone and Apple TV when a connected lock is locked or unlocked, and the Home app Activity log keeps track of when each door was locked or unlocked. Everyone that's invited to an Apple Home can access the lock, but you can also share access with the Level app. The Level app supports temporary entry, which is useful for a one-time event or a weekly cleaning.

level lock on door
The Home app is also useful for automations, like locking up automatically when everyone leaves the home or unlocking the door at a certain time. I have an automation that locks all my locks at 10:00 p.m., just in case I forget to lock one of the doors.

level lock home app
For remote access features, you need a Matter-over-Thread controller and a border router, which are requirements fulfilled by a HomePod or ‌Apple TV‌. You need one of those to add any Matter-enabled device to ‌HomeKit‌. The Level Lock Pro connects to Apple Home using Thread instead of Wi-Fi, but if you want Wi-Fi connectivity, there is an optional Level Connect Wi-Fi Bridge. I haven't needed it because ‌HomeKit‌ provides all of the same functionality. You can also add on a keypad if you want that option.

level lock level app
Most smart locks have a battery in the box that goes on the door, but the Level Lock Pro's battery is in the deadbolt. It uses a CR2 Lithium battery, which fits inside the deadbolt once the cap is taken off. Changing the battery is a matter of opening the door, locking it, popping out the old battery, and adding in the new one. The Level app lets you know battery status, so you can keep tabs on when it's time to update the battery. Each battery lasts for about a year, and I haven't had to change mine yet.

According to Level, the Level Lock Pro has an ANSI Grade 1 bump- and pick resistant cylinder, which isn't common for smart locks. That means it's resistant to lockpicking, it's harder to drill out, and lock bumping is harder.

How to Buy

The Level Lock Pro is available from the Level website or from Amazon.com for $349.

Note: Level provided MacRumors with Level Lock Pro for the purpose of this review. No other compensation was received.

Tag: Apple Home

Top Rated Comments

alexandr Avatar
alexandr
7 minutes ago at 02:54 pm

One huge flaw with this is that the app doesn’t warn you when the battery is getting low….. it goes from fully healthy to one day it’s completely dead and the lock doesn’t work at all. Twice already I’ve gotten locked out of my house and had to wait for my wife to come home with keys. I’ve just started carrying my keys with me, which defeats the purpose. Going to switch this out and get something else when I have the chance
YES, I had that happen to me once before, now I just switch the battery out every 3-4 months. Also I have a key in my car.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Spinarelo Avatar
Spinarelo
14 minutes ago at 02:47 pm
One huge flaw with this is that the app doesn’t warn you when the battery is getting low….. it goes from fully healthy to one day it’s completely dead and the lock doesn’t work at all. Twice already I’ve gotten locked out of my house and had to wait for my wife to come home with keys. I’ve just started carrying my keys with me, which defeats the purpose. Going to switch this out and get something else when I have the chance
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
k1121j Avatar
k1121j
20 minutes ago at 02:41 pm

US locks make no sense — why would anyone want to worry about manually locking their door? The rest of the world uses locks that lock automatically when one closes the door.

Then again, US is also using imperial units...
Don’t know about you I go outside and don’t need to get locked out when I go to my garden or the pool.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

Apple Watch Ultra 2 Black Titanium

watchOS 27 Will Add These New Features to Your Apple Watch

Sunday May 24, 2026 11:53 am PDT by
Apple will unveil watchOS 27 during its WWDC 2026 keynote on Monday, June 8, and a handful of new features have been rumored already. The first developer beta of watchOS 27 should be available immediately following the keynote, and a public beta typically follows in July. The update should be released to all users with a compatible Apple Watch model in September. Below, we recap watchOS...
Read Full Article59 comments
iPhone 15 General Feature Green

Apple Preparing 'Most Significant Overhaul in the iPhone's History'

Friday May 22, 2026 1:36 pm PDT by
Apple reportedly plans to unveil its first foldable iPhone in September this year — it may be named "iPhone Ultra" — and expectations are high. In his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said the foldable iPhone will be "the most significant overhaul in the iPhone's history." "iPhone 4, iPhone 6 and iPhone X were clearly a big deal, but this is a whole new design," he said....
Read Full Article
imac video apple feature

Apple Released Two New Accessories This Month

Friday May 22, 2026 12:24 pm PDT by
May has been a quiet stretch in terms of new Apple products, but the company did release two accessories on its online store this month. First up was a new Pride Edition Sport Loop for the Apple Watch. The band features a rainbow design with 11 colors of woven nylon yarns. U.S. pricing is set at $49. The band is part of Apple's 2026 Pride Collection, which also includes a new Pride...
Read Full Article