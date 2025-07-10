Smart home accessory maker Aqara today launched the Doorbell Camera Hub G410, which integrates with HomeKit and offers HomeKit Secure Video Support.

aqara camera hub 1
I was able to test the Doorbell Camera Hub G410 ahead of launch, and it's a solid doorbell camera, and even better if you have an Aqara setup or plan to get more Aqara products. The G410 includes a Matter controller and it is able to serve as a hub for other Aqara Zigbee devices, like Aqara's door locks, so you don't need a standalone hub that doesn't serve another purpose. For Thread-based devices, it's also a Thread border router that can improve connectivity.

Aqara's camera has a unique look that sets it apart from other cameras like Ring. It has a simple, sleek look with a large main camera and a button that can be pressed to ring the doorbell below. If you have the wiring for a doorbell set up, you can use that to power it, or you can use 6 AA batteries that come with it. There are also multiple options for mounting, including a sticky backing or screws. Aqara includes a wedge plate that can be used to angle the doorbell out from the wall if needed. I don't know the IP rating of the G410, but it has survived rain and heat with no issue.

6AA batteries is a lot of batteries, so a wired connection might be the best option. I haven't had the doorbell long enough to get a good feel for how long the battery lasts, but Aqara says the batteries should be good for up to five months. Other camera systems like Ring include a rechargeable battery, but with the Aqara doorbell, you'll need to keep standard AA batteries on hand. That can be a good thing or a bad thing depending on whether you prefer standard batteries or a proprietary battery pack. To get to the batteries, you need to unscrew the backing from the side, which is an extra step during replacement that's inconvenient.

aqara camera hub 2
Setup requires connecting the Chime to the Aqara app, then following the steps to pair the doorbell. From there, it can be added to ‌HomeKit‌ through the Aqara app's settings. This is a ‌HomeKit Secure Video‌ camera when linked to ‌HomeKit‌, so it respects those settings. You can choose different recording modes for when people are home and when people are away, turning off video recording entirely if you want. Facial recognition is also supported, and it can detect people who are stored in the People album of your Photo Library.

There's a Chime that is included with the G410, and that's the hub component. It needs to be plugged in all the time, and you need to supply your own power adapter. Unlike the accompanying chime from Ring, Aqara's model attaches to a surface using mounting tape that's included. The Chime and the G410 both play a sound when the doorbell is pressed, so you can position the Chime anywhere inside to be able to hear the doorbell.

aqara camera hub chime
The video feed is wide-angle with a 176 degree field of view that captures most of what's around it. It's 2K video, and it's fairly crisp in good lighting, but it's nothing outstanding. It's comparable to Ring video footage. When the doorbell is on and recording, the light on it turns red. When it's off, there's no light. The light can be turned off in the settings.

The button to sound the doorbell is satisfying to press, and it's larger and easier to press than buttons on Ring doorbell cameras. Volume and tone of the doorbell can be customized, and you can even upload your own MP3 sound.

There's a motion detection option that can be paired with other devices, as well as alarms that will sound if it's over or under operating temperature outside (-4 to 122 degrees Fahrenheit). You can also set up automations with other ‌HomeKit‌ devices in the Home app, or in the Aqara app with Aqara devices. If you have an Aqara lock, for example, the doorbell camera can be set to start recording when the lock is accessed.

At night, there's an infrared night vision option. It's not the clearest video ever, but it's adequate to see what's going on around your home if someone is close. I appreciate that there are two versions of night vision, one that's the standard black and white and a second that turns on a light to capture color. Select areas can be excluded either in the Home app or the Aqara app, and audio recording can be turned off if desired.

Face detection, lingerer detection (for when someone is approaching), doorbell ringing, and tamper detection are all Aqara app settings that the doorbell can detect. Facial recognition is done on device with no data uploaded to Aqara or Apple, though there is an option to save recorded videos to the cloud when a face is detected. For when you don't want the doorbell to ring, there is a do not disturb option. If you're in an area that your doorbell is at risk of being stolen, there's a tamper alarm and a setting that prevents it from being reset without the Aqara app.

Aqara says there's a mmWave sensor that can better detect people while filtering out other movement, and I haven't seen it struggle, but my Ring cameras also don't have a problem with person detection so I'm not sure how to judge the sensor. There is a built-in microphone and sensor so you can converse with someone that comes to the door. There are also robot, clown, and anonymous voice options if you want to disguise your voice for some reason. Video recording seems to start when motion is detected, and the live view loads within a couple of seconds when you open up the app.

While Aqara supports cloud-based storage, both through ‌HomeKit Secure Video‌ and through the Aqara HomeGuardian service, local storage is also an option. The doorbell takes a microSD card (up to 512GB) and video can be saved locally. The microSD card is in the Chime that's inside the house, so it can't be tampered with. Having Aqara's paid cloud service and ‌HomeKit Secure Video‌ is confusing, but if you want to use the G410 with ‌HomeKit‌ and have a paid iCloud plan for ‌HomeKit Secure Video‌, you don't need HomeGuardian. If you don't use ‌HomeKit‌ or have ‌HomeKit Secure Video‌, you can only use local storage unless you pay for HomeGuardian.

aqara camera hub 3
Aqara provides a free 30-day trial, but it does cost $4.99 per month for one camera or $9.99 for multiple cameras, with yearly purchase options also available. With HomeGuardian, there's continuous recording and 90-day storage for footage, but that footage is stored on Aqara's servers rather than in ‌iCloud‌ or locally. I don't think HomeGuardian is absurdly priced or anything, but I do think it's confusing for consumers in conjunction with ‌HomeKit Secure Video‌. Aqara doesn't do much to explain ‌HomeKit Secure Video‌ in the Aqara app, or how it can be used as an alternative to HomeGuardian.

Given that this is an Apple-focused site, most people here are probably going to want to use the G410 with ‌HomeKit‌ and the ‌HomeKit Secure Video‌ functionality rather than Aqara's paid solution. Almost all ‌HomeKit Secure Video‌ cameras have a wired connection, but the G410 can be battery operated, and as far as I know, there aren't many HSV cameras that are able to do that.

The timeline for events in the Aqara app is easy to use to find what you're looking for, with multiple view options and filters. It doesn't have alerts for animals, vehicles, or package deliveries, but ‌HomeKit Secure Video‌ does that if you're looking for that functionality.

Bottom Line

Aqara's Camera Hub G410 is an affordable video doorbell, with an option to use ‌HomeKit Secure Video‌ or local storage. If you have other Aqara products, want a ‌HomeKit Secure Video‌ doorbell, or if you're just looking for a reasonably priced video doorbell, the G410 is worth considering.

How to Buy

The Aqara Doorbell Camera Hub G410 in black or gray can be purchased from the Aqara website for $130 with a 1-month HomeGuardian plan included. There's also a G410 Select model that's available for $135, and it includes a 3-month HomeGuardian free trial. The Select model comes in black or white.

Tag: Aqara

Top Rated Comments

jclo Avatar
jclo
8 minutes ago at 09:52 am

I would like to know how it compares to the G4, which I have. Would it be worth the upgrade ?
So I haven't used that one, but looking at the specs, it depends. Are you using it with HomeKit Secure Video? If so, I wouldn't think so. The new one has a wider field of view and 2K resolution, but HKSV doesn't support 2K.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iPhone 17 Pro in Hand Feature Lowgo

iPhone 17 Pro to Reverse iPhone X Design Decision

Monday July 7, 2025 9:46 am PDT by
Since the iPhone X in 2017, all of Apple's highest-end iPhone models have featured either stainless steel or titanium frames, but it has now been rumored that this design decision will be coming to an end with the iPhone 17 Pro models later this year. In a post on Chinese social media platform Weibo today, the account Instant Digital said that the iPhone 17 Pro models will have an aluminum...
Read Full Article131 comments
iOS 26 Feature

Everything New in iOS 26 Beta 3

Monday July 7, 2025 1:20 pm PDT by
Apple is continuing to refine and update iOS 26, and beta three features smaller changes than we saw in beta 2, plus further tweaks to the Liquid Glass design. Apple is gearing up for the next phase of beta testing, and the company has promised that a public beta is set to come out in July. Transparency In some apps like Apple Music, Podcasts, and the App Store, Apple has toned down the...
Read Full Article239 comments
imac video apple feature

Apple Launching These 15+ Products Later This Year

Sunday July 6, 2025 8:05 am PDT by
The calendar has turned to July, meaning that 2025 is now more than half over. And while the summer months are often quiet for Apple, the company still has more than a dozen products coming later this year, according to rumors. Below, we have outlined at least 15 new Apple products that are expected to launch later this year, along with key rumored features for each. iPhone 17 Series iPho...
Read Full Article32 comments
iphone 16 pro models 1

Here's How the iPhone 17 Pro Max Will Compare to the iPhone 17 Pro

Saturday July 5, 2025 1:00 pm PDT by
Apple should unveil the iPhone 17 series in September, and there might be one bigger difference between the Pro and Pro Max models this year. As always, the Pro Max model will be larger than the Pro model:iPhone 17 Pro: 6.3-inch display iPhone 17 Pro Max: 6.9-inch displayGiven the Pro Max is physically larger than the Pro, it has more internal space, allowing for a larger battery and...
Read Full Article89 comments
iPhone Car Key Kia

Here's Which Vehicles Offer iPhone Car Keys

Sunday July 6, 2025 3:03 pm PDT by
In 2020, Apple added a digital car key feature to its Wallet app, allowing users to lock, unlock, and start a compatible vehicle with an iPhone or Apple Watch. The feature is currently offered by select automakers, including Audi, BMW, Hyundai, Kia, Genesis, Mercedes-Benz, Volvo, and a handful of others, and it is set to expand further. Apple has a web page with a list of vehicle models that ...
Read Full Article108 comments
iphone 17 pro render majin bu

New iPhone 17 Pro Renders Highlight Apple Logo and MagSafe Design Changes

Sunday July 6, 2025 8:43 pm PDT by
New renders today provide the best look yet relocated Apple logo and redesigned MagSafe magnet array of the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. Image via Majin Bu. Several of the design changes coming to the iPhone 17 Pro model have been rumored for some time, such as the elongated camera bump that spans the full width of the device, with the LiDAR Scanner and flash moving to the right side. ...
Read Full Article112 comments
iPhone 17 Pro in Hand Feature Lowgo

iPhone 17 Pro Coming Soon With These 14 New Features

Friday July 4, 2025 1:05 pm PDT by
Apple's next-generation iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are just over two months away, and there are plenty of rumors about the devices. Below, we recap key changes rumored for the iPhone 17 Pro models. Latest Rumors These rumors surfaced in June and July:Apple logo repositioned: Apple's logo may have a lower position on the back of the iPhone 17 Pro models, compared to previous...
Read Full Article72 comments
apple account card feature

Apple Account Card Expanding to More Countries

Tuesday July 8, 2025 7:34 pm PDT by
Apple is expanding the ability to add an Apple Account Card to the Wallet app to more countries, according to backend Apple Pay changes. With iOS 15.5, Apple updated the Wallet app to allow users to add an Apple Account Card, which displays the Apple credit balance associated with an Apple ID. If you receive an Apple gift card, for example, it is added to an Apple Account that is also...
Read Full Article25 comments
apple wallet drivers license feature iPhone 15 pro

Apple Says iPhone Driver's Licenses Will Expand to These 8 U.S. States

Tuesday July 8, 2025 11:26 am PDT by
In select U.S. states, residents can add their driver's license or state ID to the Wallet app on the iPhone and Apple Watch, providing a convenient and contactless way to display proof of identity or age at select airports and businesses, and in select apps. Unfortunately, this feature continues to roll out very slowly since it was announced in 2021, with only nine U.S. states, Puerto Rico,...
Read Full Article