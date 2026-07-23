10 iOS 27 Performance Improvements You'll Actually Notice

With iOS 27, Apple focused on making improvements to iOS performance, optimizing everything from system animations to AirDrop transfer speeds. iPhone performance is smoother and faster on all iPhones able to run ‌iOS 27‌, which includes the iPhone 11 and newer.



There are over 80 ‌iOS 27‌ improvements Apple announced, with 10 of the most useful listed below.

App Launching

Apps launch up to 30 percent faster in ‌iOS 27‌, and that includes Apple's own apps and third-party apps. When you're opening apps dozens of times a day, less loading time adds up and makes the system feel faster.

Apple says it tested the app launching speed improvements using an iPhone 11 Pro Max running iOS 26.4.2 and ‌iOS 27‌.



Optimized CPU Scheduler

iOS includes a CPU scheduler that manages computational resources across workloads as you use your iPhone. Apple says it optimized the CPU scheduler in ‌iOS 27‌ to more efficiently handle performance-intensive tasks.

Apple extended CPU scheduler optimization all the way back to the iPhone 11, which is part of the reason even old iPhones feel faster with the update installed.

Apple is often accused of making old iPhones slower with new iOS updates, but there are noticeable speed improvements in ‌iOS 27‌ so we likely won't hear that complaint this year.

Better Wi-Fi to Cellular Transitions

iPhones are better at determining when to transition from Wi-Fi to a cellular connection, and from a cellular connection to Wi-Fi. When you're connected to your home Wi-Fi and walk out the door, you'll see less connectivity loss as your device changes networks.

Apple says the iPhone is better about choosing the best available Wi-Fi or cellular connection to help you stay connected.

Rebuilt Search Index

Apple rebuilt its search foundation in ‌iOS 27‌, giving Spotlight, Photos, Mail, and other apps a more comprehensive index of content that stays updated throughout the day.

In the Mail app, there's a new ranking system that surfaces more relevant emails for search queries instead of listing results by date. You'll see up to five ranked Top Results now.

Photo Load Time

When you take a photo and then open up the ‌Photos‌ app, your just-captured image appears more quickly so you can edit it or share it. Apple says photos and videos load up to 70 percent faster in the ‌Photos‌ library, which it tested with a ‌Photos‌ app that had a 50,000-asset library.

Waiting on a photo to unblur when you quickly swap over to the ‌Photos‌ app is a small annoyance, but cutting down on load time makes taking a photo feel much faster.

Recent camera captures are also added more quickly in the Messages app photo picker.

Automatic Message Resending

When a message, photo, or video fails to send in iMessage, your iPhone will automatically retry sending it instead of throwing up a red exclamation point and forcing you to manually try again.

Sending photos and videos when you have a poor connection also does not pause a Messages conversation while the content sends. Each photo or video has its own progress bar, and your texts will still go through while you wait for images and video to upload.

Faster Camera Launch in Low Power Mode

When you have Low Power Mode turned on, the Camera app can launch slowly. That's been fixed in ‌iOS 27‌, and it loads faster than before.

The Camera also draws less power in Low Power Mode.

Faster Keyboard Loading

The emoji and sticker keyboards load more quickly, so there's no longer an irritating pause when you want to use an emoji. The keyboard is something you use frequently, so this is a time-saving improvement.

Mail Badges

If you're tired of unread Mail badges popping up when you have read all your emails, ‌iOS 27‌ addresses the issue. The Mail app badge is now less likely to show an inaccurate number of unread emails.

Bluetooth

Apple says it improved Bluetooth power management in ‌iOS 27‌, an update relevant to AirPods, Apple Watch, CarPlay, speakers, and other Bluetooth devices.

Bluetooth accessories should draw less power for some minor improvements to battery life.



Other Useful Improvements

AirDrop transfers are up to 80 percent faster, and AirDrop is faster to find nearby recipients

Text recognition in images and documents is quicker

Safari has enhanced power efficiency and web apps are faster

Unlocking an iPhone, scrolling through Home Screen pages and App Library, and scrolling in Control Center are all smoother

The Lock Screen no longer goes to sleep when you're scrolling through notifications

Wireless ‌CarPlay‌ is more reliable

iOS 27 Launch

‌iOS 27‌ is being beta tested right now, and can be downloaded by developers and public beta testers. It will launch this fall alongside new iPhone models.



Read More

For more on the new features in ‌iOS 27‌, we have a dedicated iOS 27 roundup.