 Apple Launches New Legal Challenge Against UK Backdoor Demand - MacRumors
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Apple Launches New Legal Challenge Against UK Backdoor Demand

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Apple last month filed a new legal complaint with the UK's Investigatory Powers Tribunal (IPT) over the British government's demand for access to encrypted iCloud backups belonging to UK users, according to an order issued by the court and reported by the Financial Times.

iCloud Versus UK Key Feature
The Home Office previously agreed to drop its original demand for a backdoor covering UK and U.S. customers alike, after a diplomatic row with Washington. The British government subsequently issued a new technical capability notice (TCN) to Apple last year, limited to users in the UK.

Technical capability notices are issued under the UK's Investigatory Powers Act, which the government says is necessary to investigate terrorism and child sexual abuse. They can force companies to hand UK security services access to customer data, even when that data is encrypted.

The court notified Privacy International of Apple's new complaint. The group, along with Liberty, had already brought a separate complaint against such notices at the IPT, with that case due to be heard in December.

Apple has long argued that any such backdoor would weaken security for all its customers. Apple and the Home Office are both legally barred from discussing TCNs.

Note: Due to the political or social nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Political News forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.

Tags: Financial Times, United Kingdom

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Top Rated Comments

Timpetus Avatar
Timpetus
4 minutes ago at 08:40 am
Absolutely no backdoors, ever. If one exists, it makes encryption completely pointless. Apple should defend this position to the point of pulling fully out of the UK, if it comes to that.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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