UK Government Issues New Order to Access iCloud User Data

by

The UK government has issued a new request for Apple to provide access to encrypted iCloud user data, the Financial Times reports.

iCloud Versus UK Key Feature

The report reveals that, in early September, the UK Home Office demanded that Apple creates a way for officials to access encrypted ‌iCloud‌ backups. Unlike its previous order, the latest request focuses on the ‌iCloud‌ data of British citizens specifically. The demand is designed to aid law enforcement with investigations into terrorism and child sexual abuse.

The Home Office's previous request from January sought access to encrypted user data worldwide, which triggered a diplomatic clash between the UK and U.S. governments. The Trump administration pressured the UK to discard the order and, in August, director of national intelligence Tulsi Gabbard said that the UK had "agreed to drop" its demand, at least with regards to the encrypted data of American citizens.

In February, Apple withdrew ‌iCloud‌'s Advanced Data Protection feature in the UK and raised public objections to the request. It also registered a complaint with the Investigatory Powers Tribunal and supported a legal challenge from the campaign group Privacy International and Liberty.

Questions remain around whether the Trump administration has relaxed its view of the issue, and whether building a backdoor into encrypted ‌iCloud‌ data for the British government would jeopardize the security of global user data.

Taq'aix
Taq'aix
38 minutes ago at 06:07 am
This is only the beginning. The UK government's authoritarian drift accelerates with each passing day, more surveillance, more restrictions, more control. The trajectory is unmistakable.
Score: 14 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jdawgnoonan
jdawgnoonan
36 minutes ago at 06:10 am
I used to think living in the UK could be cool, but with their surveillance state, penalizing people for saying things in social media, and other insanity I no longer think that. Evidently living in the UK means the government deserves access to everything about you. I am not one who believes in the "If you aren't doing anything wrong you have nothing to worry about argument".
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Entilzha
Entilzha
24 minutes ago at 06:22 am

But people said the UK is good I thought. Amazing how the voices on here are quiet now
"How are things in the UK?"

"I can't complain."

"Oh, that's good!"

"No, I mean I'm literally not allowed to complain."
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Entilzha
Entilzha
27 minutes ago at 06:18 am
The UK is essentially a surveillance state now, and with Starmer trying to make this digital ID a thing it's just getting worse and worse.

Be well, my UK cousins.

Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
75Batt
75Batt
75Batt
23 minutes ago at 06:22 am
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
repoman016
repoman016
repoman016
38 minutes ago at 06:08 am
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
