 Pastebot 3 for Mac Adds Rule-Based Organization, Powerful Paste Filters - MacRumors
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Pastebot 3 for Mac Adds Rule-Based Organization, Powerful Paste Filters

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Tapbots recently launched Pastebot 3, the newest version of its popular clipboard management software.

pastebot 3
Like prior versions of Pastebot, Pastebot 3 records everything you copy so that it's easy to find and paste when needed. You can store links and other content that you often paste, and organize the snippets by category in Custom Pastebins.

There are also rule-based Smart Pastebins for automatic organization, like every link or image copied from Safari. Smart Pastebins can be filtered by clipping size, type, file extension, creation date, text, text length, and more. Multiple parameters can be combined for detailed filtering, and custom notes can be added to clippings to make them easy to find via search.

You can create more powerful custom filters and apply them to text you've copied before pasting it. You can do things like convert to plaintext and remove smart punctuation, wrap what you're pasting in paragraph tags, convert to upper or lowercase, nix emojis, find and replace, extract URLs or phone numbers, remove empty lines, sort, and translate. Multiple filters can be combined and keyboard shortcuts can be assigned to the filters you use most often.

A quick paste menu can be activated with a Shift+Command+V keyboard shortcut for bringing up your most frequently used clippings in any app, and there's a Stack function for copying multiple items and pasting them one after another.

You can add apps to Pastebot's blacklist, and content copied from the apps on the list is never saved to Pastebot, which is useful for protecting passwords. All Pastebot content and filters sync across Macs with iCloud, and there are options for customizing how many clippings are saved. You can keep up to 1,500.

Tapbots says Pastebot 3 was built to work with Apple's Universal Clipboard feature, and when enabled and active, anything you copy on your iPhone is saved in Pastebot automatically. Clippings saved in Pastebot can also be pasted on iPhone. Pastebot 3 supports Apple Shortcuts and CLI access for automating clippings.

Pastebot 3 requires macOS Tahoe or later. It can be purchased directly from Tapbots for $39, with a year of updates included and the option to buy another year of updates for $19. There's also a Mac App Store purchase option with a $24.99 per year or $2.99 per month subscription. Pastebot customers who enter a Pastebot 2 license key can get a $12.99 upgrade discount on the direct purchase option. New customers can try the app for 14 days.

Tags: Pastebot, Tapbots

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Top Rated Comments

star-affinity Avatar
star-affinity
3 minutes ago at 03:43 pm

CMD + Space > CMD + 4
You can actually press cmd, space and 4 directly. :)
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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