 Apple Releases watchOS 26.6 With Security Updates - MacRumors
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Apple Releases watchOS 26.6 With Security Updates

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Apple today released watchOS 26.6, the sixth update to the watchOS 26 operating system that came out in September. watchOS 26.6 comes over two months after Apple released watchOS 26.5.

watchos 26 gradient light
watchOS 26.6 can be downloaded for free on an iPhone running iOS 26.6 by opening up the Apple Watch app and going to General > Software Update, or initiating an update in the Settings app on the watch. To install the new software, the Apple Watch needs to have at least 50 percent battery and it needs to be placed on a charger.

According to Apple's release notes, watchOS 26.6 includes unspecified bug fixes and security updates.

More on the features in ‌watchOS 26‌ can be found in our watchOS 26 roundup.

Related Roundups: watchOS 26, watchOS 27
Related Forum: Apple Watch

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Top Rated Comments

jz0309 Avatar
jz0309
12 minutes ago at 10:48 am
720MB on my U2.
Initiate on the watch and then disabling BT on phone is my preferred way (and usually fastest) way to stall these updates, just do not forget to turn BT back on ;)
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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