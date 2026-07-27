Apple Releases watchOS 26.6 With Security Updates
Apple today released watchOS 26.6, the sixth update to the watchOS 26 operating system that came out in September. watchOS 26.6 comes over two months after Apple released watchOS 26.5.
watchOS 26.6 can be downloaded for free on an iPhone running iOS 26.6 by opening up the Apple Watch app and going to General > Software Update, or initiating an update in the Settings app on the watch. To install the new software, the Apple Watch needs to have at least 50 percent battery and it needs to be placed on a charger.
According to Apple's release notes, watchOS 26.6 includes unspecified bug fixes and security updates.
More on the features in watchOS 26 can be found in our watchOS 26 roundup.
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