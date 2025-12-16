Trump Administration Threatens Retaliation Over EU's DMA and DSA Enforcement Against U.S. Tech

The Trump administration is pressuring the European Union to cut down on regulations that impact tech companies like Google, Apple, Amazon, and Meta.



The Office of the United States Trade Representative today posted a message to the European Union on social media, threatening retaliation if the EU continues to target U.S. companies. The post says the U.S. will implement fees and restrictions on foreign services, and it specifically names European companies like Accenture, DHL, Mistral, SAP, Spotify, and Siemens.



The European Union and certain EU Member States have persisted in a continuing course of discriminatory and harassing lawsuits, taxes, fines, and directives against U.S. service providers. U.S. services companies provide substantial free services to EU citizens and reliable enterprise services to EU companies, and they support millions of jobs and more than $100 billion in direct investment in Europe. The United States has raised concerns with the EU for years on these matters without meaningful engagement or basic acknowledgement of U.S. concerns. If the EU and EU Member States insist on continuing to restrict, limit, and deter the competitiveness of U.S. service providers through discriminatory means, the United States will have no choice but to begin using every tool at its disposal to counter these unreasonable measures. Should responsive measures be necessary, U.S. law permits the assessment of fees or restrictions on foreign services, among other actions. The United States will take a similar approach to other countries that pursue an EU-style strategy in this area.

The EU's Digital Markets Act (DMA) and Digital Services Act (DSA) have forced Apple and other tech companies to make major changes to their services in the European Union, and several companies have faced fines. Earlier this year, Apple was fined 500 million euros and Meta was fined 200 million euros. Just this month, social network X was fined 120 million euros for DSA violations, and in September, Google was fined 2.95 billion euros for antitrust violations related to its adtech business.

Separately, the U.S. House Judiciary Committee held a hearing today on the threat that "discriminatory foreign regulations" modeled after the Digital Markets Act pose to American innovation and competition. Witnesses included Competere Ltd. CEO Shanker Singham, Notre Dame Law professor Roger Alford, George Washington Competition and Innovation Lab Founding Director Aurelien Portuese, and Dirk Auer, Director of Competition Policy for the International Center for Law and Economics.

The DMA does not ask whether consumers have been harmed. It does not even ask whether a business has done anything wrong. It asks whether a company is large, successful, and, most importantly, American. If the answer is yes, the rules suddenly change. Common business practices are banned, innovation is treated as a threat, and foreign rivals are handed access to data and technology they could never build or earn on their own. That is not competition policy. That's forced redistribution.

During the hearing, Representative Scott Fitzgerald said the DMA isn't aimed at protecting consumers, but hobbling American companies.

The Computer and Communications Industry Association said the DMA is discriminatory because it only applies to select companies, while NetChoice said the EU has "provided countries around the world with a blueprint" for similar regulatory measures.



Unlike traditional antitrust and competition laws that apply to all companies, however, these DMA prohibitions apply only to designated companies, creating discriminatory treatment between designated and non-designated companies, where undesignated foreign rivals gain an unfair competitive advantage over designated American companies.

President Donald Trump has previously criticized the "very unfair" European Union for fines levied on Apple and Google. In September, he threatened the EU with higher tariffs, which would disrupt trade framework established in July 2025. Trump said Apple should "get their money back" and that the U.S. "cannot let this happen to brilliant and unprecedented American Ingenuity."