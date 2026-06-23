Apple Invites App Gets Co-Hosting
Apple updated its Invites app to add a co-hosting feature that lets two or more people plan and manage a party or event.
There are also new event background options available, and hosts have the option to make invited guests visible to all attendees. Apple's notes for the update are below:
- Cohosting is now available, letting you easily plan and manage your party with others.
- New event backgrounds help set the mood for your next coffee catch-up, boba run, ice cream social, and more.
- Hosts can now choose to make invited guests visible to all attendees.
- This update contains bug fixes and performance improvements.
Apple introduced the Invites app in early 2024, and has continued to introduce updates since then. Invites is available on the iPhone and via iCloud, so invitations can be sent to anyone. Guests are able to RSVP from the iPhone app or from the web.
Popular Stories
Apple last week unveiled five new apps, with four announced at WWDC 2026 alongside its upcoming fall software updates, one released in beta for developers, and one released independently by its subsidiary Claris.
Siri AI App
One of the biggest announcements of WWDC 2026 was Siri AI, a ground-up rebuild of Apple's voice assistant that for the first time comes with a dedicated standalone...
Apple's annual WWDC developers conference is in the rearview mirror, but there is still a lot to look forward to over the next year and beyond.
In his Power On newsletter today, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman listed around 20 products that he expects Apple to release across the remainder of 2026 and 2027.
Now that the more intelligent and personal version of Siri has finally arrived in beta, a...
Last year, Apple launched CarPlay Ultra, the long-awaited next-generation version of its CarPlay software system for vehicles. Nearly a year later, CarPlay Ultra is still limited to Aston Martin's latest luxury vehicles, but that should change fairly soon.
In May 2025, Apple said many other vehicle brands planned to offer CarPlay Ultra, including Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis.
CarPlay Ultra...