Apple Invites App Gets Co-Hosting

Apple updated its Invites app to add a co-hosting feature that lets two or more people plan and manage a party or event.



There are also new event background options available, and hosts have the option to make invited guests visible to all attendees. Apple's notes for the update are below:



Cohosting is now available, letting you easily plan and manage your party with others.

New event backgrounds help set the mood for your next coffee catch-up, boba run, ice cream social, and more.

Hosts can now choose to make invited guests visible to all attendees.

This update contains bug fixes and performance improvements.

Apple introduced the Invites app in early 2024, and has continued to introduce updates since then. Invites is available on the iPhone and via iCloud, so invitations can be sent to anyone. Guests are able to RSVP from the iPhone app or from the web.