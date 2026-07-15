Apple Lists Products Eligible for Tax-Free Holidays in 10 U.S. States

Apple recently updated its website with a list of products eligible for upcoming 2026 sales tax holidays in select U.S. states, including Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Massachusetts, Missouri, New Mexico, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia.



The tax-free holidays run between July 17 and August 20 depending on the state, with the exact dates in each state outlined on Apple's website.

Sales tax holidays provide a limited-time opportunity to purchase select Apple products online or in stores without paying sales tax. Apple says tax savings may not appear during checkout, but will be reflected on the final receipt.

Apple products that are eligible for the tax-free holidays vary by state, and there are also price limits in some states. The most common eligible products include select Macs, iPads, and related accessories, but the iPhone and Apple Vision Pro are also eligible in a few states. All of this information is outlined on the page.

Sales tax holidays are especially beneficial to students, as the tax savings can be combined with Apple's Back to School promotion, which offers students a free or discounted accessory or gift card with the purchase of an eligible Mac or iPad. The promotion just started rolling out in select Asian countries today and will likely begin in the U.S. soon.