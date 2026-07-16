Roblox is Adding AI Game Creation to iPhone and iPad

Online game platform Roblox today said it is adding a new Build tool that will let iPhone and iPad users create games using AI.



With the mobile-first Build option, Roblox users can write a text-based prompt and have AI turn it into a basic game. A single prompt will create a starting point that can be expanded with playtesting and further commands. The entire game-making process, from creation to uploading on the Roblox platform, can be done on a mobile device.

Right now, creating a game in Roblox requires a Mac or PC app, but Build will extend game creation to mobile users too. Roblox is also adding new AI creation tools to Roblox Studio, its desktop game creation software. Content created using the Build tool can be iterated on with Studio.

Roblox Build is set to roll out to the Roblox mobile app on July 28, beginning with a public alpha test for users in New Zealand. Build will roll out to additional regions in the coming months as Roblox improves the experience.

Roblox has 132 million daily active users, and user-created games like Brookhaven RP, Adopt Me, and Dress to Impress have been wildly popular.