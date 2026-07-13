Meta Pulls AI Image Feature From Instagram Days After Launch

Remember that new feature Meta announced last week that lets people use public Instagram posts and reels to generate AI content? It didn't last long. Meta pulled the feature from Instagram late on Friday, following widespread criticism over privacy concerns.

"Our intent was to provide a useful creative tool and to give people control over whether their public ​content could be referenced in this way," Meta said in a statement. "We've ​heard the feedback that this feature missed the mark, so ⁠it's no longer available," the company added.