 Meta's 'Super Sensing' Prototype Glasses Quietly Record Everything - MacRumors
Skip to Content

Meta's 'Super Sensing' Prototype Glasses Quietly Record Everything

by

Meta has prototyped "super sensing" smart glasses that use cameras and audio recordings to capture the wearer's every moment, reports the Financial Times ($).

meta adventurer smart glasses
The smart glasses continuously collect audio while taking photos every few seconds, allowing the user to leverage AI to help query what they saw or heard, or recall their day, according to the report's sources.

Meta's current AI smart glasses have an LED in the corner of the frame that lights up to signal to others when a wearer is taking photographs or filming. But Meta executives don't want to activate the LED when the super-sensing features are turned on.

In one proposed system, raw footage and audio would not be stored by Meta or made available to the user, several people said. Instead, the metadata from that audio and images would be extracted and uploaded to the server for Meta's AI to query, which proponents argue would have fewer privacy implications.

The company is also discussing whether data collected through the glasses and their features could be used to train its own AI models, as it pours billions into rivalling competition such as OpenAI, Google and Anthropic in the AI race.

The report suggests the features could be activated on Meta's existing glasses via a software update.

Meta's plan, which could still change, highlights the obvious civil liberty and privacy risks of smart glasses. Privacy experts argue that always-on devices could violate data privacy or biometric data laws. It is also unclear whether the company or the wearer would be liable for potential violations of wiretapping laws, given that several U.S. states prohibit recording third-party conversations without consent.

Meta's existing Ray-Ban smart glasses already lack a visual indicator when AI is being used to analyze the wearer's surroundings. The company says it safeguards privacy by stripping out key identifying information.

In February, it was reported that the social media giant had an inactive facial recognition feature embedded in its Ray-Ban smart glasses platform. The company later removed the system.

Apple is widely expected to release its first smart glasses in 2027, designed in-house rather than through a partner brand.

Apple's smart glasses are expected to include cameras, microphones, and AI capabilities, and will have the ability to take photos, record video, provide translations, give turn-by-turn directions, and more. However, they won't have augmented reality capabilities, and it's not clear how Apple will manage privacy concerns.

Tags: Financial Times, Meta Guide, Privacy

Popular Stories

apple silicon feature joeblue

Apple Begins Testing Controversial Chinese Memory Chips

Wednesday July 8, 2026 7:18 am PDT by
Apple is testing DRAM memory chips from China's state-backed ChangXin Memory Technologies (CXMT), according to a new report from the Financial Times. Last week, it emerged that Apple was in discussions with CXMT and fellow Chinese chipmaker Yangtze Memory Technologies (YMTC) about sourcing memory, with no deal finalized. The new details suggest Apple has since progressed to qualifying CXMT's ...
Read Full Article72 comments
meta adventurer smart glasses

Meta Launches Its Own $299 Smart Glasses Ahead of Apple's Debut

Tuesday June 23, 2026 7:11 am PDT by
Meta today unveiled its first smart glasses sold under its own brand rather than Ray-Ban or Oakley, undercutting its existing lineup on price as it works to expand its lead in the category before Apple enters the market. The new Adventurer and Fury models are priced at $299, $80 less than the second-generation Ray-Ban Meta Wayfarer that launched last year. A third model, the Starfire, was...
Read Full Article61 comments
meta ai

Meta's New AI Image Tool Can Use Your Public Instagram Photos by Default

Wednesday July 8, 2026 1:52 pm PDT by
Meta is rolling out a new feature that lets people use public Instagram posts and reels to generate AI content, and it's turned on by default. If you have an Instagram account that's not set to private, there is a setting allowing anyone to generate content on Meta AI using your images and videos. The option was added to support Meta's new image generation model, Muse Image. Muse Image is...
Read Full Article62 comments