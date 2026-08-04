 CarPlay is Coming to Pontoon Boats - MacRumors
Skip to Content

CarPlay is Coming to Pontoon Boats

by

MasterCraft Boat Holdings today said it is adding CarPlay to its upcoming Crest and Balise Pontoons. The company is working with Savvy Navvy to bring ‌CarPlay‌ and on-water navigation to boaters.

carplay pontoon crest balise
Boaters who purchase select 2027 Crest or Balise pontoons will have access to ‌CarPlay‌, with many of the same features that are available in a car. The Savvy Navvy mobile app will integrate with ‌CarPlay‌ to show nautical charts, GPS tracking, smart routing, and live weather forecasts right alongside other ‌CarPlay‌ apps.

Savvy Navvy will provide water navigation, a feature that is not available through the Apple Maps ‌CarPlay‌ integration.

"Boaters have been asking for a modern infotainment system for years," says Jelte Liebrand, Founder and CEO of Savvy Navvy. "Plan your trip on the couch, step aboard, and it is already at the helm. No complicated ways to synchronise things; it just works. Savvy Navvy for CarPlay works on iOS and Android with any compatible display. I'm thrilled to see Crest and Balise put CarPlay in front of their boaters."

Starting with the 2027 model year, Apple ‌CarPlay‌ with Savvy Navvy will come standard on all new Balise and Crest Conquest and Caribbean models. A limited Savvy Navvy Premium subscription is included.

The Savvy Navvy app is available for ‌CarPlay‌ worldwide starting today, and it works with any compatible ‌CarPlay‌ display, including aftermarket marine head units.

Related Roundup: CarPlay
Related Forum: HomePod, HomeKit, CarPlay, Home & Auto Technology

Popular Stories

Whatsapp Feature

WhatsApp Announces New CarPlay Experience, iPad Sign-Up, and More

Wednesday July 22, 2026 6:00 am PDT by
WhatsApp just announced a raft of new features spanning CarPlay, iPad, and iPhone that are "designed to work wherever you do, across your devices and the other apps you use." First up, WhatsApp for CarPlay and Android Auto has been completely refreshed. Now you can hear and respond to messages, make calls, see your call history, and reach your favorites, all hands-free directly from your...
Read Full Article14 comments
CarPlay iOS 27 Video Apps

iOS 27 Features CarPlay Video Mode

Friday July 31, 2026 12:15 pm PDT by
Back at WWDC 2025, Apple revealed that it was planning to allow CarPlay users to watch video via AirPlay in their vehicles while they are not driving, but we did not hear many specific details about this functionality until recently. In a WWDC 2026 video aimed at developers, Apple said the CarPlay video feature is available in new vehicles that support it. When playing a video in an iPhone...
Read Full Article
Four iPhone 18 Pro Colors Mock Feature

iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone Ultra: Pre-Orders and Release Date

Thursday July 30, 2026 6:12 am PDT by
Apple has yet to reveal when the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone Ultra will be announced and released, but the dates usually follow a familiar pattern. Labor Day is September 7 this year. The last time the holiday fell on that day was in 2020, but the iPhone event that year was delayed until October due to the COVID-19 pandemic. So, the last time Labor Day was on September 7 in a normal year was in ...
Read Full Article

Top Rated Comments

Attirex Avatar
Attirex
14 minutes ago at 05:01 pm
MR users who own boats have been waiting for this moment all their lives so they can flex their 65 foot $400,000 pontoon boat in comments section in 3...2.....
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
M
marblesbarkley
23 minutes ago at 04:52 pm
looking at you, gm and tesla
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments