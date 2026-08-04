CarPlay is Coming to Pontoon Boats

MasterCraft Boat Holdings today said it is adding CarPlay to its upcoming Crest and Balise Pontoons. The company is working with Savvy Navvy to bring ‌CarPlay‌ and on-water navigation to boaters.



Boaters who purchase select 2027 Crest or Balise pontoons will have access to ‌CarPlay‌, with many of the same features that are available in a car. The Savvy Navvy mobile app will integrate with ‌CarPlay‌ to show nautical charts, GPS tracking, smart routing, and live weather forecasts right alongside other ‌CarPlay‌ apps.

Savvy Navvy will provide water navigation, a feature that is not available through the Apple Maps ‌CarPlay‌ integration.



"Boaters have been asking for a modern infotainment system for years," says Jelte Liebrand, Founder and CEO of Savvy Navvy. "Plan your trip on the couch, step aboard, and it is already at the helm. No complicated ways to synchronise things; it just works. Savvy Navvy for CarPlay works on iOS and Android with any compatible display. I'm thrilled to see Crest and Balise put CarPlay in front of their boaters."

Starting with the 2027 model year, Apple ‌CarPlay‌ with Savvy Navvy will come standard on all new Balise and Crest Conquest and Caribbean models. A limited Savvy Navvy Premium subscription is included.

The Savvy Navvy app is available for ‌CarPlay‌ worldwide starting today, and it works with any compatible ‌CarPlay‌ display, including aftermarket marine head units.