 Here's How the iPhone 18 Pro Max Will Compare to the iPhone 18 Pro - MacRumors
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Here's How the iPhone 18 Pro Max Will Compare to the iPhone 18 Pro

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Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max in September. The devices will have a lot in common, but the latest leak suggests that the Pro Max model will take an even bigger step forward in regards to battery life.

iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max Feature
According to new filings in a Chinese regulatory database, it appears that the iPhone 18 Pro Max will be equipped with a 5,567mAh battery in the U.S., while the iPhone 18 Pro will seemingly have a 4,288mAh battery. It is no surprise the Pro Max has a larger battery, but its year-over-year gains in battery life look to be particularly significant this year.

If the leaked capacities are accurate, the iPhone 18 Pro Max would have nearly a 10% larger battery compared to the iPhone 17 Pro Max, while the size of the iPhone 18 Pro's battery would only increase by less than 1% over the iPhone 17 Pro.

It was previously rumored that the iPhone 18 Pro Max will be thicker than the iPhone 18 Pro. If so, that might be to accommodate the larger battery.

In some years, the Pro Max gets some camera features before the Pro, but that is not expected to be the case this year. The main 48-megapixel Fusion camera is rumored to get variable aperture on both the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max.

Of course, the Pro Max will remain larger and heavier than the Pro, but the devices should be identical beyond that and the bigger gap in battery life.

Related Roundup: iPhone 18 Pro

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Top Rated Comments

Moukee Avatar
Moukee
3 minutes ago at 07:42 am
Just give us the eSIM only version in the EU as well please. Haven't used the SIM slot for years.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
richpjr Avatar
richpjr
11 minutes ago at 07:35 am
It will be interesting to see how much of a real world battery life improvement there is on the new models.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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