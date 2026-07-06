 Fourth macOS Tahoe 26.6 Beta Now Available for Developers - MacRumors
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Fourth macOS Tahoe 26.6 Beta Now Available for Developers

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Apple today provided the fourth beta of an upcoming macOS Tahoe 26.6 update to developers for testing purposes, with the update coming a week after Apple seeded the third beta.

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Developers can download the ‌macOS Tahoe‌ 26.6 update by opening up the System Settings app, selecting the General category, and then choosing Software Update. Beta Updates will need to be enabled, and a free developer account is required.

With macOS Golden Gate launching in just a couple months, Apple is likely focusing most of its attention on the new software. We are not expecting any major new features in ‌macOS Tahoe‌ 26.6.

Related Roundup: macOS Tahoe
Related Forum: macOS Tahoe

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