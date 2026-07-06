 Apple Seeds Third iOS 27 and iPadOS 27 Betas to Developers - MacRumors
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Apple Seeds Third iOS 27 and iPadOS 27 Betas to Developers

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Apple today seeded the third betas of iOS 27 and iPadOS 27 to developers for testing purposes, with the update coming two weeks after Apple released the second betas.

iOS 27 Feature Dark
Registered developers can download the betas from the Settings app on the iPhone or iPad by going to the General section and selecting Software Update.

‌iOS 27‌ introduces Apple's smarter version of Siri, ‌Siri‌ AI. ‌Siri‌ AI is a chatbot similar to ChatGPT, incorporating general world knowledge, personal data from apps like Messages and Mail, and onscreen awareness to answer questions and find information for you.

There are new Apple Intelligence features in apps like Photos, Safari, Shortcuts, Wallet, and Passwords, plus Apple added a standalone ‌Siri‌ app that houses ‌Siri‌ conversations. Write with ‌Siri‌ is available systemwide for generating text or offering feedback on your writing, and Visual Intelligence has been relocated to the Camera app with a new ‌Siri‌ mode.

Apple improved the look of Liquid Glass and added a slider for customizing transparency. There are multiple performance improvements to speed up iOS, so everything feels faster, even on older iPhones. Apps launch quicker, AirDrop transfers are faster, the keyboard pops up more quickly, and devices are better at transitioning between Wi-Fi and Cellular to keep you connected.

For more on what's new in ‌iOS 27‌, we have a dedicated iOS 27 roundup.

Related Roundups: iOS 27, iPadOS 27

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Top Rated Comments

krspkbl Avatar
krspkbl
12 minutes ago at 10:33 am
Downloading! Honestly have had no issues on beta 2 so cant really say what i want them to fix.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
N0ughtsAndCr0sses Avatar
N0ughtsAndCr0sses
20 minutes ago at 10:26 am
17 pro
256
From beta 2

Attachment Image
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Eurisko2 Avatar
Eurisko2
5 minutes ago at 10:41 am

I’m still wondering where the public beta is.

Does anybody know when the public beta is still coming?
Normally comes after the third Dev Beta. Likely anytime between today and next Tuesday.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
B
Barbs
6 minutes ago at 10:39 am

I’m still wondering where the public beta is.

Does anybody know when the public beta is still coming?
If identical timing to last year, the public beta will be released on 7/23.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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