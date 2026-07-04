Beat the Apple Price Hikes: These MacBook Pro Deals Won't Last Long

Apple recently introduced major price hikes across a number of products, including Macs, iPads, and more. This week, Apple's newly increased prices have begun to hit third-party retailers like Amazon, but there are a few select MacBook Pro models that are retaining original prices, which now represent solid discounts on each device.

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14-Inch MacBook Pro

There are now just two models left of the 14-inch MacBook Pro at notable low prices in the wake of Apple's price hikes. Prices start at $2,549.99 for the 15-Core/24GB/2TB 14-inch M5 Pro MacBook Pro, now a $449 discount on the new price of this model. A similar 18-Core configuration is on sale for $2,749.99 as well, another $449 discount on the new price.

16-Inch MacBook Pro

In terms of the larger display models, we're tracking four total discounts on Amazon. These start at $2,649.99 for the 24GB/1TB M5 Pro configuration ($349 off), and reach up to $4,349.99 for the 48GB/2TB M5 Max device ($649 off). If you're interested in any of these MacBook Pro notebooks, we recommend purchasing soon as these big markdowns aren't expected to last much longer.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.