Apple Already Testing iOS 27.4

Wednesday June 3, 2026 2:04 pm PDT by Juli Clover

We're just a handful of days away from Apple's 2026 Worldwide Developers Conference, which will see the introduction of iOS 27, iPadOS 27, macOS 27, and more. We've heard plenty of rumors about iOS 27 and it sounds like most of the new features will focus on Siri and AI, but we want to hear from readers. Are you looking forward to any of the new capabilities? Read our iOS 27 roundup to see...