Apple Already Testing iOS 27.4
Apple's software engineers recently began testing iOS 27.4, according to the MacRumors visitor logs.
Fun fact: Apple tests the "fall" (iOS 27.0) and "spring" (iOS 27.4) software releases concurrently.
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Siri is getting a major overhaul in iOS 27, but Apple also has some big updates planned for apps like Camera, Photos, and Wallet. There are multiple new AI features in the works, plus some non-AI upgrades.
Camera
Apple is moving Visual Intelligence from the Camera Control button to the Camera app in iOS 27, according to Bloomberg. There will be a Siri mode that will be available alongside...
Apple is set to unveil iOS 27 with an all-new Siri app and more next week, but there are some compatibility details to know about.
According to Instant Digital, a known Apple leaker on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, iOS 27 will be compatible with the iPhone 12 series and newer. However, given the more personalized version of Siri will be powered by Apple Intelligence, the revamped...
We're just a handful of days away from Apple's 2026 Worldwide Developers Conference, which will see the introduction of iOS 27, iPadOS 27, macOS 27, and more.
We've heard plenty of rumors about iOS 27 and it sounds like most of the new features will focus on Siri and AI, but we want to hear from readers. Are you looking forward to any of the new capabilities? Read our iOS 27 roundup to see...