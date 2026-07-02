 YouTuber Jon Prosser Responds to Apple's Lawsuit Over iOS 26 Leaks - MacRumors
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YouTuber Jon Prosser Responds to Apple's Lawsuit Over iOS 26 Leaks

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Nearly a year ago, Apple filed a lawsuit against YouTuber Jon Prosser and Michael Ramacciotti over alleged theft of the company's trade secrets. Apple alleged that the duo coordinated to break into former Apple software engineer Ethan Lipnik's development iPhone, in order to access and profit off details about "iOS 19," which ended up being called iOS 26.

Jon Prosser Rainbow
Prosser is the host of the popular YouTube channel Front Page Tech, and Ramacciotti was his acquaintance. Last year, Prosser shared YouTube videos containing leaked "iOS 19" details, months before Apple unveiled the update. Later, an anonymous tipster informed Apple via email that the information was sourced from Lipnik's iPhone, leading the company to investigate. Apple ultimately fired Lipnik and sued Prosser and Ramacciotti.

Prosser formally responded to the lawsuit today, according to a court document obtained by MacRumors. Prosser admitted that he participated in a FaceTime video call with Ramacciotti, wherein Prosser was shown certain "iOS 19" features and apps running on the development iPhone. However, he denied that any of the information he viewed contained trade secrets, and he denied knowing that the development iPhone belonged to Lipnik.

Prosser denied that he planned or participated in any conspiracy or coordinated scheme with Ramacciotti for the purpose of injuring Apple.

Prosser's attorney said that Ramacciotti's act of displaying the iOS 19 features on the FaceTime call was not induced by Prosser and, as such, Ramacciotti is "completely responsible" for the disclosure of Apple's alleged trade secrets, if any.

Ramacciotti is responsible for all harm caused to Prosser, according to Prosser's response.

Prosser denied that he is in possession of any further confidential Apple information in this case that has not already been disclosed to Apple.

The case is before the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. Prosser has requested a jury trial where applicable.

Related Roundups: iOS 26, iPadOS 26
Tags: Jon Prosser, Apple Lawsuits
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Top Rated Comments

jonnyb098 Avatar
jonnyb098
12 minutes ago at 06:48 pm
First, all of this is just free publicity for Apple products which they should be thankful for. Second, Liquid Glass wasn’t some bastion of design if a year later they are fixing loads of design issues with it after the unceremonious departure of liquid (gl)ass’s godfather Alan Dye. At least when the iPhone 4 was leaked it was a design marvel worth defending. Putting lipstick on their iOS pig trying to distract from their laughable Apple “Intelligence” didn’t work. They literally just bragged about fixing trivial bugs during WWDC!
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
conmee Avatar
conmee
11 minutes ago at 06:49 pm
This man is a hero and the Julian Assange of iPhone leaks.

P.S. Should I add “/s” or is it obvious?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
D
Dmoney77
12 minutes ago at 06:48 pm
He’s going to lose this case anyway. It took him a long time to respond to this lawsuit.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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