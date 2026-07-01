 Elon Musk's SpaceX Showed Off Prototype AI Device - MacRumors
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Elon Musk's SpaceX Showed Off Prototype AI Device

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Elon Musk's SpaceX may be aiming to compete with Apple in the future. The company showed investors a prototype for a "handset-like device designed to reshape how humans interact with artificial intelligence," according to The Wall Street Journal.

spacex
The device is described as being slimmer than an iPhone, with a "sleek design." It runs a proprietary operating system, has a Qualcomm chipset, and integrates AI tech from SpaceX subsidiary xAI. In the past, Musk has talked about an "everything app" like China's WeChat, and the device investors were shown apparently drew on that concept.

SpaceX was showing the prototype to investors and stakeholders ahead of its IPO, and said the project was in the early stages of development. The final design could change, and it is not known if it will actually come to market.

Musk has talked about designing a smartphone in the past. He said he would develop one if X (formerly Twitter) was removed from the App Store by Apple. In November 2025, he said he didn't want to make a phone, but he would if Apple and Google did "really bad things" like censorship. In a town hall meeting, Musk said the idea of making a phone "makes me want to die," but one of his companies would make a phone if needed.

Earlier this year, Musk said explicitly that SpaceX is not developing a phone, but The Wall Street Journal says some SpaceX and Tesla investors were told Musk "has long envisioned" a device that would be a platform for Tesla, SpaceX, and xAI technologies. Musk has denied the report, calling it "utterly false."

Note: Due to the political or social nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Political News forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.

Tag: Elon Musk

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Top Rated Comments

T
TestedLion
31 minutes ago at 01:14 pm
Why is MR publishing a story about vaporware / vaportech directly connected to an IPO that has already <counts on fingers and toes> wiped out $400 billion+ since trading went live?

"Elon Musk's SpaceX may be aiming to compete with Apple in the future" is, to use the old saw, making far too much stew from one oyster.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
L
Lounge vibes 05
17 minutes ago at 01:29 pm

What does “using basic electricity” have to do with Elon Musk?
Him and Mark Zuckerberg are powered by the stuff.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
M
macintologist
33 minutes ago at 01:12 pm
Why are we showing a picture of a rocket ship when the story has nothing to do with rockets?
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
CapitalIdea Avatar
CapitalIdea
9 minutes ago at 01:36 pm

I guess you're never going to use wifi again on planes soon. Or cruises. Or charging your EV. Or even using basic electricity.
I can buy any of those things from someone else. Weird post.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
S
seinman
18 minutes ago at 01:27 pm

I guess you're never going to use wifi again on planes soon. Or cruises. Or charging your EV. Or even using basic electricity.
What does “using basic electricity” have to do with Elon Musk?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
CapitalIdea Avatar
CapitalIdea
6 minutes ago at 01:40 pm

I was trying to help you figure it out without spoon feeding it to you. One of the fathers of electricity was Benjamin Franklin, who is documented as having owned slaves.
Good grief with you people. All he did was run an experiment that concluded that lightning was electricity. He's not the "father" of it. It's so absurd how many people buy into those silly folk tales and pretend that most of what early Americans "invented" wasn't lifted from other places. Next you'll claim Edison actually invented the things he had patented, rather than simply stealing them from people under duress.

Interesting that you choose to die on that hill and be defensive on someone else's behalf though. Doesn't change the fact of what a puke Elon is.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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