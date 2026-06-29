Open Source AI Agent OpenClaw Gets Native iOS App

Popular open source AI agent OpenClaw is expanding to the iPhone and iPad with a new native iOS app. OpenClaw for iOS can be used alongside an existing gateway as a secure node for chat, voice approvals, sharing, and device-aware automation.



The iOS app replaces iPhone and ‌iPad‌ workarounds that involved using Telegram or WhatsApp for on-the-go access.

OpenClaw is a self-hosted AI agent that runs on a Mac or PC. Users can connect an API key from Claude, OpenAI, Gemini, or other AI services, linking the model to content on the gateway machine. OpenClaw lets an AI model access messaging apps, files, web browsers, and more, so it can complete tasks.

To make use of the new iOS app, you'll need a gateway running on a local machine. The App Store description says the iOS app can be used in multiple ways.



Pair with your private OpenClaw Gateway by QR code or setup code

Chat with your assistant from iPhone

Use realtime and background Talk mode

Review Gateway action approvals from your iPhone

Share text, links, and media directly from iOS into OpenClaw

Enable device capabilities such as camera, screen, location, photos, contacts, calendar, and reminders when you choose

Receive push wakes and node status updates for connected workflows

OpenClaw is a useful tool, but it has risks. It is susceptible to prompt injection and requires broad system permissions on gateway devices.

OpenClaw started out as Clawdbot, because the initial version created by Peter Steinberger used Claude. Anthropic complained about the name, prompting a rename.

The app can be downloaded from the ‌App Store‌ for free. [Direct Link]