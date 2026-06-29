 Open Source AI Agent OpenClaw Gets Native iOS App - MacRumors
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Open Source AI Agent OpenClaw Gets Native iOS App

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Popular open source AI agent OpenClaw is expanding to the iPhone and iPad with a new native iOS app. OpenClaw for iOS can be used alongside an existing gateway as a secure node for chat, voice approvals, sharing, and device-aware automation.

openclaw
The iOS app replaces iPhone and ‌iPad‌ workarounds that involved using Telegram or WhatsApp for on-the-go access.

OpenClaw is a self-hosted AI agent that runs on a Mac or PC. Users can connect an API key from Claude, OpenAI, Gemini, or other AI services, linking the model to content on the gateway machine. OpenClaw lets an AI model access messaging apps, files, web browsers, and more, so it can complete tasks.

To make use of the new iOS app, you'll need a gateway running on a local machine. The App Store description says the iOS app can be used in multiple ways.

  • Pair with your private OpenClaw Gateway by QR code or setup code
  • Chat with your assistant from iPhone
  • Use realtime and background Talk mode
  • Review Gateway action approvals from your iPhone
  • Share text, links, and media directly from iOS into OpenClaw
  • Enable device capabilities such as camera, screen, location, photos, contacts, calendar, and reminders when you choose
  • Receive push wakes and node status updates for connected workflows

OpenClaw is a useful tool, but it has risks. It is susceptible to prompt injection and requires broad system permissions on gateway devices.

OpenClaw started out as Clawdbot, because the initial version created by Peter Steinberger used Claude. Anthropic complained about the name, prompting a rename.

The app can be downloaded from the ‌App Store‌ for free. [Direct Link]

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Top Rated Comments

xxFoxtail Avatar
xxFoxtail
11 minutes ago at 04:04 pm
I think I’m just getting old. I don’t really understand why I’d use OpenClaw over iOS 27's Siri. I’m sure there are lots of reasons, I’m just ignorant of them.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
CDPlayer Avatar
CDPlayer
30 minutes ago at 03:46 pm
omg can we just



I'm already exhausted from "AI".

Attachment Image
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
H
hajime
30 minutes ago at 03:45 pm
Beginning of another nightmare.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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