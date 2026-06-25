 Apple's Stock Has Worst Day in More Than a Year After Price Increases - MacRumors
Skip to Content

Popular Stories

Apple Logo Spotlight

Apple Just Increased Prices on MacBooks, iPads, and More

Thursday June 25, 2026 5:44 am PDT by
Apple today dramatically increased device prices across multiple product lines. After temporarily taking it down earlier today, Apple's online store is back up with a series of product price increases. The changes are as follows: HomePod mini: $129, up from $99 (+$30) HomePod: $349, up from $299 (+$50) Apple TV: $199, up from $129 (+$70) iPad: $449, up from $349 (+$100) iPad mini:...
Read Full Article705 comments
Apple Event Logo

Apple to Release These 20 New Products Across Rest of 2026 and 2027

Sunday June 21, 2026 7:42 am PDT by
Apple's annual WWDC developers conference is in the rearview mirror, but there is still a lot to look forward to over the next year and beyond. In his Power On newsletter today, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman listed around 20 products that he expects Apple to release across the remainder of 2026 and 2027. Now that the more intelligent and personal version of Siri has finally arrived in beta, a...
Read Full Article69 comments
watchos 27

watchOS 27 Is Wiping Four Apps From Your Apple Watch

Monday June 22, 2026 8:17 am PDT by
Apple's watchOS 27, previewed at this month's WWDC, removes four built-in apps from all supported Apple Watch models, folding three of them into a single Find My app and dropping Walkie-Talkie entirely, based on the first developer beta released this month. The largest change affects Find My. watchOS 27 developer beta 1 replaces the separate Find Devices, Find People, and Find Items apps...
Read Full Article

Top Rated Comments

Radeon85 Avatar
Radeon85
3 minutes ago at 01:42 pm
Good; some of the increases are just price gouging.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
T
TheAngryKiwi
3 minutes ago at 01:43 pm

Good; some of the increases are just price gouging.
The worst one, for me, is the Neo. They made such a big deal of the price - in fact made it most of that product’s identity - now this. Disgraceful.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
B
BGrifter
3 minutes ago at 01:42 pm
Not a big surprise. They just priced several devices out of relevance.

Love spending $450 USD on a year and a half old base iPad.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
S
sdm1985
5 minutes ago at 01:41 pm
‘services’ price increases incoming..
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments