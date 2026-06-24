 Prime Day Brings Huge Discounts to Every Apple Watch Model - MacRumors
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Prime Day Brings Huge Discounts to Every Apple Watch Model

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Prime Day deals are in full swing today, and they feature all-time low prices across the Apple Watch lineup, including Apple Watch Series 11 for $120 off, Apple Watch SE 3 for $50 off, and Apple Watch Ultra 3 for $150 off.

apple watch prime dayNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Apple Watch Series 11

Amazon this week has all-time low prices on the Apple Watch Series 11, with $120 discounts across numerous models of the smartwatch. This sale includes a handful of GPS aluminum models on sale at record low prices.

$120 OFF
Apple Watch Series 11 (42mm GPS) for $279.00

$120 OFF
Apple Watch Series 11 (46mm GPS) for $309.00

You can get the 42mm GPS Apple Watch Series 11 for $279.00, down from $399.00, and the 46mm GPS model for $309.00, down from $429.00. On Amazon, you'll find three of the 42mm GPS models and three of the 46mm GPS models on sale at these all-time low prices.

Apple Watch SE 3

Amazon is also taking $50 off the Apple Watch SE 3, starting at $199.00 for the 40mm GPS model. These are matches of all-time low prices on the SE 3, and it's been over four months since we last tracked these prices on the wearable.

$50 OFF
40mm GPS Apple Watch SE 3 for $199.00

$50 OFF
44mm GPS Apple Watch SE 3 for $229.00

You can also get the 44mm GPS Apple Watch SE 3 on sale for $229.00, down from $279.00. Both the 40mm and 44mm GPS models are available in Midnight and Starlight Aluminum at these prices.

Apple Watch Ultra 3

Finally, Amazon is discounting a wide array of Apple Watch Ultra 3 models down to $649.00 for Prime Day, from $799.00. This is a new all-time low price on the 2025 smartwatch, beating the previous record low price by about $50, and it's available in both Natural and Black Titanium color options.

$150 OFF
Apple Watch Ultra 3 for $649.00

Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we've been tracking over the past week.

Deals Newsletter

Interested in hearing more about the best deals you can find in 2026? Sign up for our Deals Newsletter and we'll keep you updated so you don't miss the biggest deals of the season!

Related Roundup: Apple Deals
Tag: Prime Day

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