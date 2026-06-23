AirPods Prime Day Deals Arrive With AirPods Max 2 at $399 and AirPods 4 at $99

Amazon Prime Day has arrived, and today you can find record low prices on nearly every AirPods model on Amazon. This includes the AirPods Pro 3, AirPods 4, and AirPods Max 2.

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The highlight of AirPods deals this Prime Day is the AirPods Max 2 on sale for $399.00 in all colors, down from $549.00, which is a new all-time low price on the headphones. This is accompanied by a great discount on the AirPods 4 for Prime Day, available for $99.00, down from $129.00.

In terms of the AirPods Pro 3, we're tracking these at $179.99 as of writing, down from $249.00. These were about $10 cheaper in early Prime Day sales, but we aren't sure if or when that sale will return. For now, the current price is still a solid second-best offer on the AirPods Pro 3.

Shoppers should note that many sales during Amazon Prime Day require you to have an Amazon Prime membership to take advantage of the discounts. Amazon Prime costs $14.99 per month or $139.00 per year, and it comes with a 30-day free trial for new subscribers.

Special for 2026, Amazon is also offering 50% off Prime memberships for Young Adults. Prime for Young Adults is a discounted Prime membership for anyone age 18-24 that offers all of the Prime benefits at $69.00 per year, half of the price of regular Prime.

For even more Prime Day deals, be sure to visit our main article recapping all of the best Apple deals for Prime Day. If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.