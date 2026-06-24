Best Prime Day TV Deals Feature Lowest Prices of the Year Across Top Brands
Prime Day is in full swing this week, offering massive savings on everything from AirPods to MacBook Pro and much more. We've been keeping an eye on these Apple-related Prime Day discounts all week, but now we're also tracking great sales on other categories, including TVs.
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Below we've collected some of the best TV deals you can find during Prime Day, including those from Samsung, Sony, Hisense, LG, Panasonic, Toshiba, and more. Shoppers should remember that Prime Day sales are typically time sensitive, so purchase quickly if you're interested.
There are a few rival Prime Day TV discount events this year as well, including Sony's own four-day sale. During this event, you can get the 65-inch BRAVIA II Google TV for $2,299.99, down from $2,599.99. You'll also find Sony's popular noise canceling headphones and more on sale at their best prices ever this week. Sony's sale on the BRAVIA II TV is being matched at Crutchfield.
Shoppers should note that many sales during Amazon Prime Day require you to have an Amazon Prime membership to take advantage of the discounts. Amazon Prime costs $14.99 per month or $139.00 per year, and it comes with a 30-day free trial for new subscribers.
Special for 2026, Amazon is also offering 50% off Prime memberships for Young Adults. Prime for Young Adults is a discounted Prime membership for anyone age 18-24 that offers all of the Prime benefits at $69.00 per year, half of the price of regular Prime.
50-Inch TVs
- 50-inch Insignia LED 4K Smart Fire TV - $149.99, down from $299.99
- 50-inch Amazon Ember Fire TV - $239.95, down from $399.99
- 50-inch Hisense mini LED 4K Smart Fire TV - $399.99, down from $699.00
- 55-inch Toshiba mini LED Smart Fire TV - $549.99, down from $898.99
- 55-inch Samsung The Frame 4K QLED - $697.99, down from $1,097.99
- 55-inch Sony OLED 4K Smart Google TV - $998.00, down from $1,499.99
60-Inch TVs
- 65-inch Hisense QLED 4K Smart Fire TV - $379.99, down from $478.00
- 65-inch TCL mini LED QLED 4K TV - $529.99, down from $799.99
- 65-inch Hisense QLED CanvasTV Series 4K Google Smart TV - $849.99, down from $1,299.99
- 65-inch Sony OLED 4K Smart Google TV - $1,198.00, down from $1,999.99
- 65-inch LG OLED evo AI 4K Smart TV - $1,199.00, down from $1,396.99
- 65-inch Samsung The Frame Pro Smart TV - $1,497.99, down from $2,397.99
70-Inch TVs
- 75-inch Samsung mini LED Smart TV - $897.99, down from $1,197.99
- 75-inch Toshiba Mini-LED 4K Smart Fire TV - $899.99, down from $1,499.99
80-Inch TVs
- 85-inch Samsung QLED 4K Smart TV - $1,297.99, down from $1,697.99
- 85-inch Sony BRAVIA 3 II 4K Smart Google TV - $1,498.00, down from $1,599.99
- 85-inch Sony BRAVIA 9 Smart Google TV - $2,998.00, down from $3,798.00
If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.
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