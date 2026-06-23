LG Drops Major Fourth of July Deals: OLED TVs, UltraWide Monitors, and More
LG is hosting an early Fourth of July sale on its website this week, with deals on monitors, TVs, home appliances, and more. LG's discounts have been automatically applied and do not require any discount codes or special memberships.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with LG. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Highlights of the event include up to $700 off select LG monitors and up to $1,700 off LG's best TV sets. Regarding the TVs, discounts include big savings on the new 2026 LG OLED evo AI sets, like the 65-inch LG OLED evo AI C6 4K Smart TV for $1,999.99 ($700 off) and the 65-inch LG OLED evo AI G6 4K Smart TV for $2,999.99 ($400 off).
TVs
- 55-inch LG UHD 4K Smart TV - $299.99 ($80 off)
- 75-inch LG Mini LED 4K Smart TV - $699.99 ($100 off)
- 86-inch LG QNED 4K Smart TV - $999.99 ($299 off)
- 65-inch LG OLED 4K Smart TV - $1,199.99 ($800 off)
- 77-inch LG evo AI 4K Smart TV - $1,999.99 ($1,700 off)
- 65-inch LG OLED evo AI C6 4K Smart TV - $1,999.99 ($700 off)
- 65-inch LG OLED evo AI G6 4K Smart TV - $2,999.99 ($400 off)
Monitors
- 34-inch UltraGear Curved Monitor - $229.99 ($170 off)
- 34-inch UltraWide Curved Monitor - $299.99 ($200 off)
- 34-inch UltraGear OLED Curved Gaming Monitor - $799.99 ($500 off)
- 27-inch UltraGear OLED Gaming Monitor - $699.99 ($300 off)
- 32-inch UltraFine 6K Monitor - $1,299.99 ($700 off)
Appliances
- 24-inch QuadWash Front Control Dishwasher - $549.00 ($250 off)
- 24-inch FlushFit Top Control Dishwasher - $749.00 ($400 off)
- 26 cu. ft. Wide Bottom Freezer Refrigerator - $1,699.00 ($500 off)
- 27 cu. ft. Side-by-Side InstaView Refrigerator - $1,699.00 ($900 off)
- Single Unit Front Load WashTower - $1,699.00 ($900 off)
- 27 cu. ft. Smart InstaView French Door Refrigerator - $1,899.00 ($1,000 off)
- Washer/Dryer LG WashCombo All-in-One - $1,999.00 ($1,300 off)
- 30 cu. ft. Smart French Door Refrigerator - $2,499.00 ($1,500 off)
If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.
Deals Newsletter
Interested in hearing more about the best deals you can find in 2026? Sign up for our Deals Newsletter and we'll keep you updated so you don't miss the biggest deals of the season!