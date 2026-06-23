LG Drops Major Fourth of July Deals: OLED TVs, UltraWide Monitors, and More

LG is hosting an early Fourth of July sale on its website this week, with deals on monitors, TVs, home appliances, and more. LG's discounts have been automatically applied and do not require any discount codes or special memberships.

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Highlights of the event include up to $700 off select LG monitors and up to $1,700 off LG's best TV sets. Regarding the TVs, discounts include big savings on the new 2026 LG OLED evo AI sets, like the 65-inch LG OLED evo AI C6 4K Smart TV for $1,999.99 ($700 off) and the 65-inch LG OLED evo AI G6 4K Smart TV for $2,999.99 ($400 off).

TVs

Monitors

Appliances

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.