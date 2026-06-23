 LG Drops Major Fourth of July Deals: OLED TVs, UltraWide Monitors, and More - MacRumors
Skip to Content

LG Drops Major Fourth of July Deals: OLED TVs, UltraWide Monitors, and More

by

LG is hosting an early Fourth of July sale on its website this week, with deals on monitors, TVs, home appliances, and more. LG's discounts have been automatically applied and do not require any discount codes or special memberships.

lg summer saleNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with LG. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Highlights of the event include up to $700 off select LG monitors and up to $1,700 off LG's best TV sets. Regarding the TVs, discounts include big savings on the new 2026 LG OLED evo AI sets, like the 65-inch LG OLED evo AI C6 4K Smart TV for $1,999.99 ($700 off) and the 65-inch LG OLED evo AI G6 4K Smart TV for $2,999.99 ($400 off).

SITEWIDE SALE
LG Fourth of July Sale

TVs

Monitors

Appliances

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

Deals Newsletter

Interested in hearing more about the best deals you can find in 2026? Sign up for our Deals Newsletter and we'll keep you updated so you don't miss the biggest deals of the season!

Related Roundup: Apple Deals

Popular Stories

m5 macbook air purple 2

Apple's M5 MacBook Air Hits New Low Price of $899.99

Tuesday May 26, 2026 6:02 am PDT by
Amazon today has introduced a new record low price on the 512GB 13-inch M5 MacBook Air, available for $899.99, down from $1,099.00. This deal is available in all colors and as of writing only Amazon has the discount. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running. This new...
Read Full Article36 comments
samsung 2026 monitors

Samsung's 2026 Monitors Launch With $50 Discounts and Credit Towards Future Purchases

Wednesday May 27, 2026 10:07 am PDT by
Samsung's newest monitors are now available to purchase this week, including the Odyssey G8, ViewFinity S8, and Movingstyle Essential. All of these are available with a $50 launch discount, plus your choice of extras including up to $300 in Samsung credit on a future purchase, a free Music Studio speaker, or free Galaxy Buds4 Pro. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Samsung. When you...
Read Full Article9 comments
apple iphone air battery pack

iPhone Air MagSafe Battery is Just $59

Wednesday May 27, 2026 7:23 am PDT by
Amazon is still offering the iPhone Air MagSafe Battery for $59.00, down from $99.00. We started tracking this deal earlier in the month, and it beats the previous low price by about $20. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running. The iPhone Air MagSafe Battery is only...
Read Full Article52 comments