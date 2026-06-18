You Can Watch All of F1's 2026 Austrian Grand Prix For Free on Apple TV
Apple today announced that every part of Formula 1's 2026 Austrian Grand Prix (June 26 to June 28) will be streamed live on the Apple TV streaming service for free.
U.S. viewers can watch all sessions — including practices, qualifying, and the Grand Prix — with no subscription required.
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Apple today provided developers with the first betas of upcoming watchOS 26.6, tvOS 26.6, and visionOS 26.6 betas for testing purposes. The software two weeks after Apple launched the 26.5 versions of each platform.
The software updates are available through the Settings app on each device, and because these are developer betas, a free developer account is required.
There's no word on...
Apple has announced that "Larger Text" support is coming to tvOS, allowing users to increase the on-screen text size to make it easier to read.
"Larger Text" lets you adjust the size of text in supported apps, with the option already available on other devices like the iPhone, iPad, and Vision Pro.
This was one of the new accessibility features that Apple previewed earlier this week, with ...
New models of the Apple TV 4K and HomePod mini are "nearly ready to go," according to the latest word from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
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Both devices have been ready "for months," but Apple is holding off on launching them until the more personalized version of Siri is available, he said.
"I am told the hardware for the next Apple TV...