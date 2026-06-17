Apple TV Time-Limited Deal: $5.99/Month for Amazon Prime Members

Apple has partnered up with Amazon to make Apple TV available at $5.99 per month for Prime members for a limited time.



Apple TV is available as an add-on subscription through Prime Video in the U.S. This promotional deal lets Prime members sign up to the streaming platform for over 50% off the usual $12.99/month price for up to two months, after which the standard price applies.

The promotion ends on June 26 though, so there are only a few days left to go before it's gone.

Subscribers will have access to Apple TV's full catalog of original content, including hit shows like "Severance," "Ted Lasso," and "The Morning Show," as well as films and live sports events.

Prime members can take advantage of the offer by following this link. Note that subscribers will need to be signed into their Amazon account for the link to work. Prime members can also find the promo deal via the Prime Video app.