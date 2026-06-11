 These Older iPhones Will Need an Update to Keep Running WhatsApp - MacRumors
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These Older iPhones Will Need an Update to Keep Running WhatsApp

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Some older iPhone models will need a software update to keep running WhatsApp from the end of November 2026, after Meta confirmed it is raising the app's minimum system requirements.

Whatsapp Feature
From November 30, WhatsApp will require iOS 15.5 or later, up from the current requirement of iOS 15.1.

The models affected are the iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE (1st generation), iPhone 7, and iPhone 7 Plus. iOS 15.8.8 is the last update these models can install, so owners just need to make sure their device is updated before the deadline.

To be clear, no iPhone is being dropped outright. Every model that can run iOS 15.1 can also be updated to 15.5, so a trip into Settings ➝ General ➝ Software Update will be all it takes to stay compatible.

Happily, the new requirements aren't as harsh as last year. In June 2025, WhatsApp cut off the iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, and iPhone 6 Plus entirely, since none of the devices could be updated past iOS 15.0. Affected users were left with web.whatsapp.com as their only option.

Meta says it reviews supported operating systems each year, dropping those with the fewest users and the ones least likely to carry current security updates. Anyone on an affected version will be notified inside WhatsApp and reminded to upgrade before support ends.

Tag: WhatsApp

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