 macOS 27 Golden Gate Reverses a Divisive Tahoe Design Choice - MacRumors
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macOS 27 Golden Gate Reverses a Divisive Tahoe Design Choice

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In macOS 27 Golden Gate, Apple has removed many of the menu item icons that are so prevalent throughout macOS 26 Tahoe, as spotted by Nikita "Tonsky" Prokopov (via Daring Fireball). The developer shared before-and-after screenshots on Mastodon to evidence the reversal.

macos 27 vs macos 26 menu item icons%402x scaled

Menu item icons in macOS 26 (left) vs. macOS 27 (image: Nikita Prokopov)

Tahoe was the first version of macOS to place a small icon next to nearly every entry in the menu bar across Apple's apps, but the change drew swift criticism from designers and developers. Many of the icons are inconsistent and often difficult to understand on their own, with different Apple apps showing different icons for the same menu items.

The third-party developer pushback was strong enough that some even adopted open-source code provided by NetNewsWire's Brent Simmons to switch the icons off by default.

In Golden Gate though, they're gone – or only used where genuinely useful. Apple has also revised its Human Interface Guidelines to tell developers to use menu item icons "sparingly and with purpose," reserving them for common actions, file system locations, connected devices, and similar cases.

macOS 27 is currently in developer beta, with a public beta to arrive next month, followed by a general release in the fall.

Related Roundups: macOS Tahoe, macOS Golden Gate
Related Forum: macOS Tahoe

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Top Rated Comments

M
miguelcoma
23 minutes ago at 08:07 am
Shame on whoever started this in the first place. Hope they got scolded at Apple
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Divxz Avatar
Divxz
22 minutes ago at 08:08 am
I didn't know this was controversial. I liked them.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
B
benface
20 minutes ago at 08:10 am
Ugh, they could at least keep the text aligned regardless of icons...
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
loby Avatar
loby
22 minutes ago at 08:09 am
A welcome change. Glad Apple was able to willingly change back to something that made sense and not totally stick with the "you don't know you will like it until we give it to you and you have to accept" approach...

Look forward to the fall release!
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Mac Fly (film) Avatar
Mac Fly (film)
9 minutes ago at 08:21 am
They should have reversed their new app icon design philosophy on macOS. Now that they’ve new people controlling software design choices the opportunity is there.

For starters they should reverse the decision that no object on a macOS app icon can draw outside the lines that are the squircle. The clapper in FCP needs to return. The paintbrush in Pixelmator. The guitar in garage band. The pen (or even a yellow pencil) on the Text Edit app icon. Single hero objects that make the icon more distinctive and interesting, and more creative and attractive. With the right compromise it’s plausible the squircle approach can work. Though perhaps also have a second option shape for pure circles on Mac may ultimately be the right move. Choose squircle or circle, and now choose a hero object to stay within the frame or punch the edge.

They also need to make the Weather app icon across all of their platforms dynamic, and offer that same API ability to third party weather apps so the use can look to any weather app icon on any platform and instantly gain insight into the weather and temperature outside their door—charming.

They should further sharpen the corners of windows on Mac too. Return to a more serious and professional aesthetic there.

And bring back the old Settings UI design, and bring it to iPad too.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Will Co Avatar
Will Co
10 minutes ago at 08:21 am
They were not at all useful. My brain just didn't see them. Or maybe it did and instantly went "Nope".
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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