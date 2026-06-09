 macOS 27 Golden Gate Gains Native Ultrawide Display Support - MacRumors
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macOS 27 Golden Gate Gains Native Ultrawide Display Support

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Apple adds native ultrawide display support in macOS 27 Golden Gate, bringing higher resolutions and persistent display arrangements to users of widescreen monitors.

Apple Golden Gate
The update allows ultrawide displays to run at resolutions up to 5K at 120Hz. Apple also says that display arrangements are now preserved across connections, so the layout automatically restores exactly as the user left it each time they plug in.

The feature addresses a longstanding pain point for Mac users with ultrawide setups, who previously had to work around limited native resolution options or manually reconfigure their display arrangements after each connection.

‌macOS 27‌ Golden Gate is expected to ship to the public this fall. It is available to developers in beta now.

Related Roundup: macOS 27

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Top Rated Comments

PsykX Avatar
PsykX
33 minutes ago at 04:57 am
The macOS 27 wallpaper should have looked like this
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
N
neuropsychguy
13 minutes ago at 05:18 am

Someone should create a 4 or 5k wallpaper from that beautiful image. When it showed in the keynote I thought it would be the official wallpaper... was deceived when I realized it won't be the official one :/
Here's my capture from the keynote. Both 5k and 4k.


Attachment Image

Attachment Image
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Apple Knowledge Navigator Avatar
Apple Knowledge Navigator
32 minutes ago at 04:58 am
Announced to widespread acclaim, no?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
T
t0rqx
33 minutes ago at 04:58 am
32inch iMac Ultra confirmed.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
johnalan Avatar
johnalan
10 minutes ago at 05:21 am
Golden Gate looks so great, I'm delighted.

They basically walked back all of Dye's reckless posturing.

I adore the Finder now compared with Tahoe, also corners are way better, plus all these low level fixes?!

The attention and polish, as someone with like 10k worth of Apple computers hook it to my veins. Love it.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Extoll Avatar
Extoll
34 minutes ago at 04:57 am
Cool i guess. I have a 45inch LG 5k2k and never had issue with it even running at 165hz.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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