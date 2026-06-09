macOS 27 Golden Gate Gains Native Ultrawide Display Support

Apple adds native ultrawide display support in macOS 27 Golden Gate, bringing higher resolutions and persistent display arrangements to users of widescreen monitors.



The update allows ultrawide displays to run at resolutions up to 5K at 120Hz. Apple also says that display arrangements are now preserved across connections, so the layout automatically restores exactly as the user left it each time they plug in.

The feature addresses a longstanding pain point for Mac users with ultrawide setups, who previously had to work around limited native resolution options or manually reconfigure their display arrangements after each connection.

‌macOS 27‌ Golden Gate is expected to ship to the public this fall. It is available to developers in beta now.