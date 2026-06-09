Apple Pay for Transit Now Works in These 14 U.S. Cities

Apple has expanded the number of major U.S. cities where its Apple Pay for transit feature is supported, providing a simple way for those who use public transportation to pay for rides.



‌Apple Pay‌ for transit now works in Atlanta, the Bay Area, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, Orange County, Philadelphia, Portland, San Diego, Seattle, and Washington, DC.

Some of these cities have supported ‌Apple Pay‌ for transit purposes for several years, and in others like Dallas and Houston, support is new as of June 2026.

In cities that support Apple Pay for transit, iPhone users can enable Express Mode to pay fares without unlocking their device or using Face ID or Touch ID. To choose a card, open Settings, go to Wallet & Apple Pay, and tap Express Transit Card.

When a credit or debit card is set for Express Mode, it can be used automatically at transit terminals. On iPhone XS and later, Express Transit may also work for up to five hours after the battery runs out, thanks to power reserve.

Some cities allow standard credit or debit cards for transit, while others require a dedicated transit card in the Wallet app. For example, in Houston, users add a virtual RideMETRO card, whereas in Dallas users can pay their DART transit fare with any contactless credit card or debit card.

The iPhone 6s, 2016 iPhone SE, and later support Express Mode for Apple Pay transit. It also works on Apple Watch Series 1 and later with watchOS 5.2.1 or newer.

Apple Pay transit is available in several cities around the world, including London, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Toronto, Beijing, and Shanghai.

Transit support varies by city, so check local requirements before traveling. In supported areas, Apple Pay can make public transit easier by letting you pay at the gate without buying tickets in advance. Apple lists supported transit systems on its website.