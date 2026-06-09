Apple Releases New AirPods Beta Firmware With iOS 27 Features
Apple today released new beta firmware for the AirPods 4, AirPods Pro 2, and AirPods Pro 3. The firmware is limited to developers at the current time, and it has a build number of 9A5292e.
In iOS 27, iPadOS 27, and macOS Golden Gate, Apple is adding a new AirPods interface and support for custom EQ. AirPods are also compatible with the new Siri AI.
With iOS 26, iPadOS 26, and macOS Tahoe, Apple added a beta firmware update installation option that's available from the AirPods settings interface when the AirPods are connected to an iPhone, iPad, or Mac, which facilitates beta testing.
Developers can use the beta option to turn on beta downloads.
Popular Stories
iOS 26.5 introduces several interoperability changes for third-party wearables, which means European iPhone users have access to new capabilities when using non-Apple accessories.
To comply with the EU's Digital Markets Act, Apple is letting third-party wearables access some features that have historically been limited to the Apple Watch and AirPods.
Proximity pairing - Third-party...
Apple today said Hearing Aid features are now available for the AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods Pro 3 in Italy, Romania, and Czechia, while Hypertension alerts have expanded to Israel.
The Hearing Aid option allows the AirPods Pro to be used as an over-the-counter alternative to a traditional set of hearing aids. The AirPods Pro can improve sound to mitigate mild to moderate hearing loss,...
Apple's fourth-generation AirPods Pro could well watch the world for you, with the upcoming earbuds widely tipped to have built-in cameras.
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports that the camera-equipped AirPods Pro have already reached "advanced" testing, suggesting that the design is virtually locked in and mass production is imminent. Each earbud is expected to feature a tiny built-in infrared...