Apple Card Savings Account's Interest Rate Lowered
The annual percentage yield (APY) for the Apple Card's savings account was lowered from 3.5% to 3.4% this week.
If you deposited $1,000 and maintained that balance for one year, you would earn $34 in interest at the current APY.
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Starting as early as next week, customers who sign up for an Apple Card at Apple's retail stores in the U.S. will receive $249 cash back when they purchase AirPods Pro 3, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The promotion has yet to be officially announced by Apple, so exact terms and conditions are not available at this time.
AirPods Pro 3 are priced at $249 in the U.S., so customers who...
Apple today launched a new promotion offering new Apple Card holders the chance to earn back the cost of AirPods Pro 3 through monthly cash rebates, but there is a recurring spend requirement attached.
Customers who open a new Apple Card account and purchase AirPods Pro 3 directly from Apple by June 15 will qualify. Starting July 1 and running through April 30, 2027, cardholders can earn $25 ...
For a limited time, you can effectively receive AirPods Pro 3 for free when you sign up for a new Apple Card, but there are some strings attached.
If you sign up for and are approved for an Apple Card for the first time, and use it to purchase AirPods Pro 3 by June 15, you can earn up to $250 in bonus cash back over a 10-month period if you meet minimum transaction requirements....