 Apple Card Savings Account's Interest Rate Lowered - MacRumors
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Apple Card Savings Account's Interest Rate Lowered

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apple card savings account feature 1The annual percentage yield (APY) for the Apple Card's savings account was lowered from 3.5% to 3.4% this week.

If you deposited $1,000 and maintained that balance for one year, you would earn $34 in interest at the current APY.

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Top Rated Comments

Joe Rossignol Avatar
Joe Rossignol
24 minutes ago at 06:07 am

So a 10-basis point shift in savings rates is a MacRumor now?
We've covered the majority if not all of the APY changes since Apple Card Savings launched. At the very least, I hope you appreciate the shorter format now for such a story. All of our previous articles on this topic had the same 3-5 paragraphs rehashing what Apple Card Savings is. We are experimenting with brief stories for certain topics in order to get to the point and save time for both us and readers.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
iMac The Knife Avatar
iMac The Knife
38 minutes ago at 05:53 am
That's it, I'm canceling my Apple Card. I had some big dreams for that extra 27 cents a year I will no longer be getting!
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
F
FrozenShivers
26 minutes ago at 06:04 am

Looks like I get to be the first one to jump on this thread and say that savings accounts are not a good place to keep your money. If you've got enough to save you've got enough to invest.
They have their place, like shorter term holding.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
C
chewbaka
30 minutes ago at 06:01 am
So a 10-basis point shift in savings rates is a MacRumor now?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
C
chewbaka
22 minutes ago at 06:08 am

Looks like I get to be the first one to jump on this thread and say that savings accounts are not a good place to keep your money. If you've got enough to save you've got enough to invest.
Why is everything all or nothing? Everyone needs savings and investments.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
fenderbass146 Avatar
fenderbass146
24 minutes ago at 06:06 am
As long as it stays similar to inflation I'm happy...anyone who thinks of this as an investment source isn't doing it right.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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