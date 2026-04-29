 Report: iPhone Memory Costs Set to Quadruple by 2027 - MacRumors
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Report: iPhone Memory Costs Set to Quadruple by 2027

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Memory could account for as much as 45 percent of an iPhone's component costs by 2027, up from around 10 percent today, according to a JPMorgan analysis cited by the Financial Times ($).

iPhone 17 Pro and Air Feature
Apple buys memory for roughly 250 million iPhones a year and has historically been one of the largest customers in the category. But Apple has reportedly now gone from a position where it could set terms to one where it now has to compete with rivals for supply.

The principal reason is the heavily subsidized AI build-out that's underway.

In a race to make data centers that can handle more compute for frontier AI models, AI infrastructure buyers like Nvidia are now reportedly outbidding consumer electronics makers for limited supply from the likes of Samsung, SK Hynix, and Micron. Meanwhile, cloud companies are reportedly making upfront payments worth billions of dollars to secure capacity.

It's a marked break from the industry norm of committing to volumes with suppliers first and negotiating prices later.

The pressure is already reshaping Apple's product plans, and the split-launch cycle for the iPhone 18 series is said to be part of that new reality. Apple is expected to stagger the iPhone 18 launch, holding the lower-priced model until spring 2027 rather than shipping the full lineup in the usual fall window. Instead, only the iPhone 18 Pro models will be launched in September, with a foldable iPhone expected to be unveiled around the same time.

Apple hardware engineering chief John Ternus takes over from Tim Cook as CEO on September 1, and Cook will transition to his new role as Apple's first executive chair, where he is expected to take a direct role in day-to-day operations. Meanwhile, Ternus's first big decision will be whether Apple absorbs the increasing cost of memory or passes it onto consumers.

Bank of America analyst Wamsi Mohan reckons the decision could come down to whether Apple holds prices to please consumers or accepts a margin hit, especially in markets like India and China where it competes with local smartphone makers. "By the time September rolls around, Apple has two choices: one, they reprice [products] higher, or two, they say 'let's go ahead and gun for market share,'" Mohan told the FT. He thinks there is a decent chance that Apple will opt for market share.

Tag: Financial Times

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Top Rated Comments

C
Ctrlos
23 minutes ago at 03:22 am
Well done, AI. You added nothing to society and ruined consumer electronics.

Bra-


-vo
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
one more Avatar
one more
4 minutes ago at 03:41 am
IMO, Nvidia are just greedily milking the AI bubble before it bursts, when there will be just a few AI players left. As often, Apple seem to have chosen to “wait and see” how this AI commotion plays out.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
K
kyjaotkb
14 minutes ago at 03:32 am
Blessing in disguise perhaps. Time to de-bloat all of the apps to use RAM more efficiently. Surely, AI could help achieve that?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
T
teh_hunterer
20 minutes ago at 03:26 am
I think they'll go for market share. All their main products are in an excellent place, market share is going up even for the Mac. Now is the time to strike.

Once people dip their toes in they generally just keep buying more Apple products and getting invested into the ecosystem.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
N
neuropsychguy
20 minutes ago at 03:26 am
Apple will likely raise prices modestly. Who is really going to struggle with this are most of the smartphone manufacturers who have slim to no margins. It’s likely the inexpensive smartphones are going to increase substantially in price.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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