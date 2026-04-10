Halfbrick Launches Free 'Jetpack Joyride Racing' Game With Multiplayer Support For Up to Six Players

Mobile game developer Halfbrick today launched a new iOS game in its popular Jetpack Joyride series. Jetpack Joyride Racing is a multiplayer racing game that supports up to six players for real-time racing competitions.

Players can take on the role of Barry Steakfries, Dan, Josie, Professor Brains, Robo Barry, and more, with four circuits and a zone system that changes gameplay on the fly. Purple zones slow you down, red zones cut your engine, and green zones speed you up.

Races feature items to collect for boosts, drift mechanics, and different tactical designs to master in each level. In addition to the competitive racing mode with support for Discord voice chat, players can also team up with friends for collaborative gameplay in Party Mode. The game has easy-to-learn controls, but it will take some time to master drifting and boosting to win.

Players can collect in-game cards for rewards, and the cards are part of the Halfbrick+ collectible card system. Cards unlock ships, characters, and cosmetic items, and will eventually integrate with other Halfbrick+ games similar to Nintendo's Amiibo. With Season Pass rewards, players can make their way through a progression system laden with prizes.

Jetpack Joyride Racing is free to download and play, with no ads included. The optional Halfbrick+ subscription provides access to other Halfbrick games like Fruit Ninja, plus it includes exclusive rewards, premium cosmetics, faster progression, and subscriber-only content. Halfbrick+ starts at $2.99 per month, but there is no need to subscribe to play Jetpack Joyride Racing.

Jetpack Joyride Racing can be downloaded from the App Store for free. [Direct Link]