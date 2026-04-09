Europe's Largest Apple Museum Opens in the Netherlands With 50 Years of Products on Display

Europe's largest Apple museum to date opened in early April, coinciding with Apple's 50th anniversary. The Apple Museum spans 2,000 square meters and is located at the Wall Utrecht in the Netherlands.



The museum's creator, Ed Bindels, claims that the space features one of the largest Apple collections in the world, and it has several rooms dedicated to Apple's design. There is an eye-catching rainbow wall of iMac G3 machines, a recreation of the garage Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak worked in, an iPod display, and more.



Everything from classic Macs to modern iPhones is included in the museum, and it showcases almost all of the devices that Apple has released from 1976 to 2026. Bindels says the museum tells a story, featuring different stages in Apple's development timeline.



"For example, there is a space that shows what happened after Steve Jobs left Apple and the company went through a difficult period. Visitors then walk through a 'Think Different' corridor into a circular room filled with colorful iMacs. This room symbolizes the beginning of a new chapter for Apple. Throughout the museum, we tell different stories through the products."

Bindels teamed up with a group of volunteers to collect and restore devices, accessories, prototypes, manuals, and brand materials. Some of the devices in the museum are functional and are available for guests to use.



Tickets to the Apple Museum are priced at €21.50 for adults, with discounts available for students and children.