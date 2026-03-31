AirPods Max 2 Review: Better Sound and ANC, Same Design Frustrations

The $549 AirPods Max 2 are set to launch tomorrow, and ahead of the debut of the new over-ear headphones, Apple sent a pair for MacRumors videographer Dan Barbera to check out.

With the new H2 chip in the AirPods Max, Apple says Active Noise Cancellation is 1.5x better than the ANC in the prior-generation model, and ANC is indeed clearly improved. More exterior noise is eliminated than before, plus audio quality has changed. There's a new digital signal processing algorithm and a high dynamic range amplifier, and when comparing the AirPods Max USB-C to the ‌AirPods Max 2‌, you can hear the difference.

There's more separation between highs, mids, and lows, and there's more bass than before, but it doesn't feel overdone. Audiophiles who pay attention to how music is mixed will appreciate the quality boost in the ‌AirPods Max 2‌. You're getting sound similar to the AirPods Pro 3, but with the over-ear form factor, which provides a wider soundstage and richer audio.

Individual instruments are easier to pick out with spatial audio, and spatial audio feels more immersive. The ‌AirPods Max 2‌ are some of the best over-ear headphones you can get right now.

You'll get the clearest sound over USB-C, since the ‌AirPods Max 2‌ support 24-bit 48kHz lossless audio. The USB-C AirPods Max had lossless audio support too, but the updated sound adds more depth. When you're using a wireless connection, there is a small difference between the ‌AirPods Max 2‌ and the prior version, since the ‌AirPods Max 2‌ are using Bluetooth 5.3.

Unfortunately, Apple didn't update the AirPods Max form factor at all, and that's a major downside. These are still some of the heaviest headphones on the market at 385 grams, and Apple hasn't addressed any design complaints. There's been no change in weight, the headband is the same, and even the minimal case that no one likes is still around. Battery life hasn't changed at 20 hours of listening time, there continues to be no power button to turn the AirPods Max off, and there aren't even any new colors.

The H2 chip brings several features that the AirPods Max should have gotten some time ago, so Apple is just bringing the headphones on par with the ‌AirPods Pro 3‌ and the AirPods 4. Adaptive Audio blends ANC and Transparency to adjust sound on the fly based on where you are, and Conversation Awareness pauses audio if you start to speak to someone.

Real-time Live Translation is available on the ‌AirPods Max 2‌, and there are other nice-to-have features like Personalized Volume for customizing volume based on listening habits and Loud Sound Reduction to cut down on exterior noise.

Phone calls sound better with Voice Isolation and improved microphones, and you can activate Siri without the need to say "Hey." ‌Siri‌ also supports interactions, so you can do things like nod to accept a call or shake your head to decline. Like the ‌AirPods Pro 3‌, the ‌AirPods Max 2‌ can be used as a camera shutter for the iPhone or iPad.

The ‌AirPods Max 2‌ sound fantastic and are great at cutting down on noise, but it is a somewhat disappointing update because Apple didn't refine the design of the headphones. If you have the original AirPods Max from 2020, not much has changed except for the sound profile. Whether it's worth $549 to upgrade to the ‌AirPods Max 2‌ will depend on the person. Sound quality is up, but no new design makes the headphones feel dated.

If you're new to the AirPods and want the best sound you can get via Apple-designed headphones, you won't go wrong with the ‌AirPods Max 2‌ as long as you don't mind the weight or the case.

The ‌AirPods Max 2‌ will be available starting tomorrow.