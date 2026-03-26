 Netflix Raises Prices Across All Plans, Premium Now Costs $27/Month - MacRumors
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Netflix Raises Prices Across All Plans, Premium Now Costs $27/Month

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Netflix is increasing its prices, with all plans set to get $1 to $2 more expensive. The ad-supported plan is now $8.99 per month, up from $7.99/month, while the Standard plan is $19.99 per month, up from $17.99 per month. Netflix's most expensive Premium plan is $26.99 per month, up from $24.99 per month. Extra member add-on pricing is also increasing by $1.

Netflix Smaller 4
Prices are increasing for both new and existing Netflix subscribers as of March 26. New members will see the higher prices today, with the pricing rolling out to existing subscribers in the coming weeks. Subscribers will be alerted a month before the new prices are applied to them.

In a statement to Variety, Netflix said that it is updating its pricing because it delivers more value to customers.

Our approach remains the same: We continue offering a range of prices and plans to meet a variety of needs, and as we deliver more value to our members we are updating our prices to enable us to reinvest in quality entertainment and improve their experience by updating our prices.

At $27 per month, Netflix Premium is the most expensive standalone streaming service subscription option. The standard Netflix plan now costs the same $20/month that Netflix used to charge for the Premium plan back in 2023.

There have been no changes to the plans with the exception of the price increase. The Standard with ads plans continues to have ads and some locked titles, with 1080p content able to be watched on two devices at a time.

The Standard plan is ad-free, and it also supports watching on two devices in 1080p. The Premium plan provides 4K HDR streaming on up to four devices, along with spatial audio.

Tag: Netflix

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Top Rated Comments

C
c84216
3 minutes ago at 12:58 pm
These people are insane. Netflix isn’t worth $10 a month with the “shovelware” content they throw on there. I have it free with my phone plan and I still almost never use it.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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