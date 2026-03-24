 Apple Bracing Display Supply Chain for Wave of New OLED Devices - MacRumors
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Apple Bracing Display Supply Chain for Wave of New OLED Devices

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Apple is moving more decisively to reduce its reliance on Chinese manufacturers ahead of the launch of a wave of new products with OLED panels, DigiTimes reports.

Apple MacBook Pro M4 hero
Apple has apparently accelerated efforts to diversify its OLED sourcing away from Chinese suppliers such as BOE, which have historically played an important role in the company's display supply chain. The impact on BOE has already been substantial. DigiTimes says the company's dedicated Apple OLED production line in Mianyang, Sichuan saw utilization rates fall from approximately 82% in 2024 to 48% by February 2026.

Shipments to Apple have also declined sharply, dropping by more than 40% compared to initial expectations. OLED panel shipments from Sichuan to Apple's assembly partners in Vietnam fell by over 50% year over year in February, underscoring the speed of the transition.

In place of Chinese suppliers, Apple is increasingly depending on reliable South Korean display manufacturers such as Samsung Display and LG Display. ‌DigiTimes‌ says future Apple devices, including the iPhone 18 Pro, the first foldable iPhone, and upcoming MacBook Pro and iPad mini models, are expected to depend predominantly on OLED panels sourced from these companies. All of these products are expected to launch this year, with OLED coming to the ‌MacBook Pro‌ and ‌iPad mini‌ for the first time.

The realignment reflects a broader shift in Apple's component sourcing strategy that has been underway for several years, as the company seeks to mitigate supply chain risk. Apple has already diversified final assembly across countries such as India and Vietnam.

Tags: China, DigiTimes, LG, LG Display, OLED, Samsung, South Korea

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Top Rated Comments

JungleNYC Avatar
JungleNYC
18 minutes ago at 05:58 am
Decoupling with China is a must
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
S
syklee26
23 minutes ago at 05:52 am
Apple still wants to go with BOE after all the disasters?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
mikethebigo Avatar
mikethebigo
29 minutes ago at 05:46 am
Based on reports I’ve seen online, they may also be moving away from BOE because of quality issues.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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