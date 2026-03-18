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WhatsApp Replaces Settings Icon With New Profile Tab

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WhatsApp is rolling out a redesigned tab bar on iOS that swaps out the familiar Settings gear icon for a new "You" tab featuring your profile photo. The change is arriving with version 26.10.73, which is now available on the App Store.

Whatsapp Feature
The tab itself still opens the same account and privacy controls. The main reason for the switch is that Meta is laying the groundwork for multi-account support.

Meta has been developing multi-account functionality for WhatsApp for some time, and the profile tab is a clear step toward that goal. The idea is that users will eventually be able to manage separate personal and business profiles from a single device, tapping the profile icon to switch between them.

In that sense, showing your profile picture in the navigation bar makes it immediately obvious which account is active – an approach that appears to have been borrowed straight from Instagram.

whatsapp new profile tab

Image credit: WABetaInfo

WhatsApp is also testing a default cover photo banner at the top of the profile page, but users can't customize it yet.

Not every user will see the change right away. WhatsApp's feature rollouts are typically gradual, so don't be surprised if your Settings gear hangs around a little while longer.

Tag: WhatsApp

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