Aqara Launches Matter-Certified G350 Indoor Camera

Smart home accessory company Aqara today announced its new HomeKit and Matter-compatible Camera Hub G350.



Billed as the first Matter-certified camera for multi-platform homes, the G350 is a 4K indoor camera with a dual-lens system, combining a 4K wide-angle lens and a 2.5K telephoto lens that enables up to a 9x hybrid zoom.

It features a motorized pan-tilt mechanism and can rotate 360 degrees, allowing its automatic tracking to follow people and pets, wherever they roam. It additionally includes 940mm invisible infrared LEDs for clear night vision with no conspicuous red glow.

The G350 can also detect faces, pets, and six specific sounds like a baby crying, someone coughing, or a dog barking, while two-way audio and a live view can be accessed via Apple's HomeKit, Samsung SmartThings, Alexa, and Google Home.

A microSD slot provides support for up to 512GB of 24/7 local recording, or users can optionally leverage Aqara's encrypted cloud storage, with Apple HomeKit Secure Video (via an iCloud+ plan) also supported, albeit with a 1080p resolution limit.

The G350 also functions as a Zigbee hub, Thread Border Router, and Matter Controller within the Aqara Home app, allowing Aqara Zigbee accessories and third-party Matter devices to be managed as a single interoperable system.

The Aqara Camera Hub G350 is available internationally from Amazon.