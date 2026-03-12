MacBook Neo Teardown: Modular Ports, Glue-Less Battery, Zero Tape

A teardown of the new MacBook Neo by Australian YouTube repair channel Tech Re-Nu reveals what may be the most modular and repair-friendly Mac laptop in recent times.



The Neo is shown being taken apart in just six minutes, suggesting Apple has prioritized simplicity across the board, using standard Torx screws (T3, T5, and T8) and a clean cable routing design.

To open the aluminum body, eight screws on the bottom are loosened, similar to the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro. Inside, a tiny motherboard sits, surrounded by a stripped-back internal layout with minimal parts and no hinge covers.

The battery is secured by 18 screws and lifts straight out – there are no stretch-release adhesive tabs, and no sticky glue holding it in place. In fact, the teardown encountered zero tape throughout the entire disassembly, which is a first for a modern Mac.

The two USB-C ports, speakers, and the headphone jack are all modular, so the individual components can be swapped without replacing larger assemblies. The speakers, for example, come out with just four screws each and no adhesive. Indeed, the only adhesive found in the machine was a small amount on the trackpad where a cable connects it to the mainboard.

Tech Re-Nu does not entirely disassemble the Neo, but we know it is possible to remove the keyboard for repair without replacing the entire top case – which is a huge boost for any repairability score. Taken together, it looks like the $599 MacBook Neo is a lot more repairable than some might have expected for an Apple laptop.