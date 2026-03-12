Skip to Content

MacBook Neo Teardown: Modular Ports, Glue-Less Battery, Zero Tape

by

A teardown of the new MacBook Neo by Australian YouTube repair channel Tech Re-Nu reveals what may be the most modular and repair-friendly Mac laptop in recent times.

tech re nu macbook neo teardown%402x
The Neo is shown being taken apart in just six minutes, suggesting Apple has prioritized simplicity across the board, using standard Torx screws (T3, T5, and T8) and a clean cable routing design.

To open the aluminum body, eight screws on the bottom are loosened, similar to the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro. Inside, a tiny motherboard sits, surrounded by a stripped-back internal layout with minimal parts and no hinge covers.

The battery is secured by 18 screws and lifts straight out – there are no stretch-release adhesive tabs, and no sticky glue holding it in place. In fact, the teardown encountered zero tape throughout the entire disassembly, which is a first for a modern Mac.

The two USB-C ports, speakers, and the headphone jack are all modular, so the individual components can be swapped without replacing larger assemblies. The speakers, for example, come out with just four screws each and no adhesive. Indeed, the only adhesive found in the machine was a small amount on the trackpad where a cable connects it to the mainboard.

Tech Re-Nu does not entirely disassemble the Neo, but we know it is possible to remove the keyboard for repair without replacing the entire top case – which is a huge boost for any repairability score. Taken together, it looks like the $599 MacBook Neo is a lot more repairable than some might have expected for an Apple laptop.

Related Roundup: MacBook Neo
Tag: Teardown
Buyer's Guide: MacBook Neo (Buy Now)
Related Forum: MacBook Neo

Popular Stories

Apple Event Logo

Apple Released Seven New Products Today

Wednesday March 11, 2026 7:05 am PDT by
Starting today, the seven new Apple products that were announced last week are available at Apple Stores and beginning to arrive to customers. The colorful MacBook Neo and all of the other new products are on display at most Apple Store locations around the world starting today. Apple Stores have inventory of the new products for both walk-in customers and Apple Store pickup, but...
Read Full Article22 comments
ios 26 4 yellow

Everything New in iOS 26.4 Beta 4

Monday March 9, 2026 3:50 pm PDT by
Apple is continuing to test the iOS 26.4 beta, and the latest update is now available for developers and public beta testers. As testing goes on, there are fewer new features in each beta, but today’s release adds new emoji characters and a few other changes. New Emoji Apple added new emoji characters, including trombone, treasure chest, distorted face, hairy creature, fight cloud, orca,...
Read Full Article71 comments
Apple MacBook Pro M4 hero

Apple Planning 'MacBook Ultra' With Touchscreen and Higher Price

Sunday March 8, 2026 8:05 am PDT by
Apple is planning to launch an all-new "MacBook Ultra" model this year, featuring an OLED display, touchscreen, and a higher price point, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports. Gurman revealed the information in his latest "Power On" newsletter. While Apple has been widely expected to launch new M6-series MacBook Pro models with OLED displays, touchscreen functionality, and a new, thinner design...
Read Full Article488 comments

Top Rated Comments

kaspurr Avatar
kaspurr
3 hours ago at 06:45 am
The peoples Macbook.
Score: 25 Votes (Like | Disagree)
sw1tcher Avatar
sw1tcher
2 hours ago at 07:00 am

Apple is going to sell a metric-ton of these things
MacBook Neo weighs 1.23 kg
1 metric ton = 1,000 kg

Shouldn't be too hard to sell 813 MacBook Neo's
Score: 16 Votes (Like | Disagree)
A
adamjackson
2 hours ago at 06:46 am
Apple is going to sell a metric-ton of these things. Great internet computers for $499 that are repairable and simple with MacOS? I honestly expect these things to finally move Apple's market share needle beyond 15% to 20%+

and as a shareholder, I really don't care about the hardware profit margin because at 256GB, these all be ripe for iCloud attach rates where people are paying apple $5 - $10 a month for storage. $100-$200 a year in services revenue for every single device is where it's at. Buy one of these, pay apple for Apple Music + iCloud and install Chrome + ChatGPT and iWork and you're rocking. Only pros will need more power.

In a year, this things gets the A19 and 12GB of RAM then we're cooking!!!
Score: 13 Votes (Like | Disagree)
T
tonmischa
2 hours ago at 06:54 am
The EU passes a law on the “right to repair,” and suddenly there are computers that are easy to repair.
Well, well. So it is possible after all.
Score: 11 Votes (Like | Disagree)
WarmWinterHat Avatar
WarmWinterHat
2 hours ago at 06:54 am

Wow, someone beat iFixit to the punch
They are too busy rebadging Chinese tools, guitar picks and multimeters.
Score: 10 Votes (Like | Disagree)
stlredbird Avatar
stlredbird
2 hours ago at 06:56 am
Tell me again why my M5 iPad Pro can't run MacOS now?
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments