Apple Invites App's Home Screen Widget Just Got Better

With the latest version of the Apple Invites app on the iPhone, released today, the app's Home Screen widget has received a small but useful enhancement.

General Apple Invites Feature
In August, the app gained a Home Screen widget that counts down the days until an upcoming event, but you had to choose a specific event. Starting today, though, a new "Next Upcoming" option can automatically refresh the widget with your next closest event as they pass by. You can still set a specific event manually if you prefer.

The update also contains bug fixes and performance improvements.

Released in February 2025, the Apple Invites app makes it easy to invite people to events, such as birthday parties and baby showers. First, you create an event invitation, which can include a description, a custom background, and even a shared photo album. Then, you can generate a link to the event that you can share with invited guests.

The ability to create an event in the app is limited to iCloud+ subscribers, but anyone who receives an event link can RSVP for free. In the U.S., the cheapest iCloud+ plan with 50GB of storage currently costs 99 cents per month.

Apple Invites is available on the iPhone, and on the web at iCloud.com/invites. Guests can RSVP in the iPhone app, or on the web from any device.

